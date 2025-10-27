Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced for Clemson vs. Florida State
The Clemson Tigers are looking to get to a bowl game for the 21st straight season and will need a win against ACC rival Florida State on Nov. 8. Now, the team knows when they will be playing.
For the second time this season at Memorial Stadium, Clemson will be playing at night, kicking off at 7 p.m. However, we don’t know the exact channel yet. It will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or the ACC Network, being flexed.
In what was hyped up to be a potential top 25 matchup, especially at the beginning of the season, both teams have been deflated to now be fighting for a bowl game for the remainder of the season.
Florida State, who began its year throttling Alabama 31-17, is now 0-4 in ACC play. With consecutive losses to Virginia, Miami, Pittsburgh and Stanford, the Seminoles also have a losing record and are fighting for a bowl game for the remainder of the season.
It will be the first time that the two squads will both be unranked in a matchup against each other since 2010.
Both teams will look to pick up momentum in the matchup the week before this one. Clemson and Florida State are both coming off of byes last weekend and will face Duke and Wake Forest, respectively, at home.
Though the Seminoles have had the better of the Tigers historically, Clemson has had the better of its rival under head coach Dabo Swinney. Swinney has won eight of his last nine against the Seminoles, the only loss during that span coming at home in 2023.
Florida State then went on to complete an undefeated regular season and win the ACC Championship.
Last season, Clemson took down the disappointing Seminoles at Doak-Campbell Stadium 29-13. A strong performance by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns, was enough for the Tigers to continue to roll in the ACC last season.
Statistically, the Tigers will have their hands full with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell’s offense. Led by Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos, the Seminoles are second in the ACC in scoring, averaging an impressive 39.7 points per game.
Castellanos leads a strong rushing attack that is first in the conference with 254.3 yards per game. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen will have his hands full on the ground, and he hopes to use momentum from Duke the week before, as well as the home crowd, to stifle the attack.
Over the course of the week, there should be a clearer image to what channel the game will be broadcasted on. However, we do know the time, and Clemson will look to get back to winning ways at night at Memorial Stadium.