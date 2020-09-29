Clemson DE K.J. Henry: 'Anybody Can Beat You'

The Clemson Football program has always taken the one game at a time approach.

In an unusual season that has already seen a number of upsets, that mindset will be of particular importance this year and defensive end K.J. Henry says the top-ranked Tigers are well aware of what can happen on any given Saturday.

"Anybody can beat you, and I think that's very much forgotten a lot in today's world," Henry said on Monday. "Especially with so much media attention to big-name schools and stuff. But at the end of the day, the other team has scholarship players too, guys who are hungry to be great, prove a point, and make it to the next level."

College football has already seen a pair of top-10 teams in Oklahoma and LSU lose this season.

Coming off of a bye week, the 2-0 Tigers have had an extra week to prepare for the team they defeated 62-17 in last seasons ACC Championship Game. With the Cavaliers having only played one game so far, a 38-20 win over Duke, there isn't much film available for the team to work with.

The Tigers play to a standard though, and it never changes. Clemson may be huge favorites but Henry says he and his teammates are just focused on putting their best foot forward each and every week, regardless of who their opponent is.

"You have to come out every week and prove it, not just one week," Henry said. "As Coach Swinney says a lot, the game's not won on paper, you have to go out there and play, and I think that's the biggest lesson. That's why we're focused just on Virginia," Henry said. "Because they, they can beat us. So we have to be prepared and be ready to play up our best football of the year this Saturday."

