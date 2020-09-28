5 Clemson Questions Heading into Virginia Week

The first bye week is over.

It's time to get back to football on the field, and No. 1 Clemson (2-0) hosts Virginia (1-0) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. It's a primetime rematch of last year's ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, which the Tigers won 62-17 to win their fifth consecutive title.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 38-20 victory over Duke in Virginia's first game of the 2020 season.

A new year, a new week poses several Monday morning questions to get you ready for a matchup AllClemson will be diving deep into throughout the week with daily coverage:

Who's back in action?

A weekend off gave the Tigers a chance to heal a few bumps and bruises and possibly get a few players back on the field Saturday. Defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster have yet to take part in 2020 action, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said last week Thomas was getting closer. Could he make his debut with a few snaps against the Cavaliers? Foster is day-to-day and waiting to be medically cleared to play, but the Tigers should get sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis (knee) back this week.

Other personnel issues to keep an eye on include receiver Joseph Ngata, who strained an abdominal muscle in Week 2. Cornerback Derion Kendrick has been working his way out of the doghouse and has yet to play the first snap of the game this season. Also, time away from football means COVID-19 testing could be a big storyline throughout the week. Swinney will give roster updates Tuesday.

What kind of numbers will Lawrence and Etienne put up?

With not one but two Heisman Trophy candidates, this is a question worth asking every week that Clemson is heavily favored. Last year against Virginia, QB Trevor Lawrence played just three drives in the second half while RB Travis Etienne came out after two. Lawrence still produced 300 passing yards and four touchdowns while Etienne rushed for over 100 yards and one touchdown, so big numbers are possible without playing the whole game. Virginia's defense forced seven turnovers against Duke. Maybe the Cavs can give this dynamic duo some issues, but the best backfield in college football should still continue to thrive in this matchup with the extra time to prepare.

What's next for D.J. Uiagalelei?

Clemson's backup quarterback showed in the last game that he's not just a garbage-time option. The star prospect scored twice on red-zone run plays, and with another week of practice under his belt, could have an expanded package early in games. It's hard to justify taking Lawrence off the field, and Clemson might not HAVE to turn to another potent option, but it's important to build Uiagalelei's experience and confidence in the offense, so expect to see him do something important in this game.

Will this be a big game for the tight ends?

Duke tight end Jake Marwede led the Blue Devils with 59 yards on two catches, and he and former Clemson QB Chase Brice caught the Cavs napping on a 55-yard touchdown play where Marwede exploited a wide-open middle of the field for the score. Clemson happens to have an explosive tight end in Braden Galloway, who didn't have a catch against The Citadel, and complimentary targets Davis Allen and J.C. Chalk at the position. They should pose a real matchup problem for Virginia, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see one of the Tiger tight ends catch a score Saturday. After all, Clemson's had a chance to work on a few new wrinkles during the off date.

Is Virginia's offense a threat to the Tigers?

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables already thinks so, and that was before he got a look at the Cavs' offense with new quarterback Brennan Armstrong at the helm. Virginia racked up 450 total yards as Armstrong threw for 269 yards on 24-of-45 passing, including 101 yards and both scores to 6-foot-7 receiver Lavel Davis. Armstrong did have a pair of interceptions thrown. Wayne Taulupapa rushed for a career-high 95 yards on 16 carries, and Armstrong was effective on the ground with 47 rushing yards and another score. He isn't quite the playmaker former QB Bryce Perkins was, and Virginia looked a little rusty at first, but it was a fairly efficient offensive effort and a good start for a young QB. Of course, the Tigers have a much more talented defense than the Blue Devils, but Clemson can't take this Virginia offense lightly and will need to both keep Armstrong in the pocket and pressure the QB into poor decisions.

