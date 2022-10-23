Klubnik, Streeter Emphatic This is Still Uiagalelei’s Clemson Team

CLEMSON, S.C. — Down 11 points and a little nervous with roughly five minutes to play in the third quarter on Saturday, Cade Klubnik got a calming pat on the back and helmet from the same guy he just replaced at quarterback.

The Clemson freshman was called on to replace DJ Uiagalelei, who just a few moments before threw his second interception of the afternoon and turned the ball over to No. 14 Syracuse for a third time.

It would have been easy for Uiagalelei to go sit on the bench and pout about being taken out of the game. Instead, he got right in the middle of the offensive huddle and encouraged his teammates and Klubnik to go get the job done.

“He gave me some last-minute tips and said, ‘Just go score.’ He had full trust in me, and I am just super thankful to him for that,” Klubnik said.

Klubnik led the Tigers on a third scoring drive and then he did another and then one more before it was all said and done. In the end, with the help of running back Will Shipley, he rallied No. 5 Clemson to a 27-21 come-from-behind victory at Memorial Stadium.

“Cade came in and played amazing. He picked us up. He won that football game for us today,” Uiagalelei said.

But Uiagalelei won the game by the way he led the team off the field. His actions continue to speak louder than words.

“DJ is such a loving guy. Our relationship is so tight,” Klubnik said. “I think a lot of people see it more as a competition, but it is really a love and appreciation we have for each other. He has been able to push me in so many ways and I think I have been able to do the same for him.”

Up until Saturday, Uiagalelei has played nearly flawless in helping the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) to seven wins in the first seven games of the season. But that was not the case Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

He was missing open receivers, he threw two interceptions and fumbled on a play near the Syracuse goal line that turned into a 90-yard touchdown return for the Orange. But the team never lost faith in Uiagalelei, especially in his leadership.

“We all have so much trust in DJ. Like we have been saying, he is our guy. DJ is going to lead us, and we are all right behind him,” Klubnik said.

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter echoed the same sentiment in his postgame interview when he was asked if there was a quarterback controversy.

“Absolutely not! A thousand percent not,” the Clemson coach said. “DJ is no question our quarterback. There is no question about it. Coach [Dabo Swinney] addressed the team about it. It is just like anything else. If a guy goes out there and is not having a great day, I am just glad we have guys that can come in there and we do not skip a beat. Or we find a way to spark the team.”

Klubnik sparked the Tigers on a 15-play, 80-yard drive which was capped with a one-yard Phil Mafah touchdown. On the next possession, Shipley broke off a 50-yard touchdown run and just like that Clemson went from down 11 points to up three, 24-21.

“The first thing DJ said to Coach after the game was, ‘Coach, all I want to do is win. It does not matter. I am just so fired up about us winning,’” Streeter said. “That is who he is. He is going to be fine. There is no problem right there. Yeah, there is no controversy at all.”

