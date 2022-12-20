Klubnik’s Positive Energy Radiates Through Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — Energy, positivity, cheering on his teammates.

Those are the things Cade Klubnik’s Clemson teammates say he brings to the table. And it’s not just in games or practice, it is in everything he does.

“He is a very contagious guy. He does bring a lot of energy. He is always very positive,” center Will Putnam said. “I feed off those things as well. I think for me, and us as an offensive line, keep him in good spirits, keeping him in good energy, like he has been, is really good for us and this offense.”

It looked good in the ACC Championship Game.

It was obvious to anyone at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, or those watching on television, the Tigers got a boost of energy when Klubnik entered the game in relief of DJ Uiagalelei.

“Cade is a little more vocal, I would say. I little bit more outspoken,” Putnam said. “DJ was kinda more cool, calm and collected, which I respect both of those kinda of player styles and characters. It has been a little bit different, but not too, too much.”

Klubnik’s energy sparked Clemson’s offense for sure.

He led the seventh-ranked Tigers (11-2) on scoring drives in each of his first four possessions against North Carolina. Three of those drives went for touchdowns, as the offense was explosive and efficient like it was in the days when Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and Tajh Boyd ran the show.

“I think that is just how he is and how he grew up. I think it also helps build confidence in himself, too,” Putnam said of Klubnik’s positive energy. “I think it is great seeing a guy like that, always with good energy, clapping, saying, ‘Let’s go!’ I would rather have a guy that is more like that than a guy that you can’t necessarily hear.”

Klubnik set an ACC Championship record by completing 83 percent of his passes. He finished the night 20 of 24 for 279 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 30 yards and scored on a one-yard run. The Clemson offense finished the night with six explosive plays, including passes of 68 and 43 yards.

But more than anything, he got the offense believing in itself, again. The unit looked different than it had in the previous month or so.

“For someone like me, I am experienced. I have played a lot. I might not necessarily need (encouragement), but I think it is good for younger guys who are now coming into bigger roles on this offense and on the team,” Putnam said. “And for guys on the scout team trying to hang on and keep on going. I think that energy is really good and contagious.”

Putnam can tell Klubnik is a good leader because of the way he leads.

“He is doing everything he can to be his best. So, you know that he is not asking anyone anything that he is not willing to do and so on,” the All-ACC center said. “I think that is one big thing, because being a leader is guys know that you care and guys can trust you, which we can trust him, and it makes it easier for kinda like buying in.”

The Tigers hope Klubnik’s positive vibes and energy can continue to help the offense grow when they play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/