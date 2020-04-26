K'Von Wallace: Hungry And Willing To Go Get It

K'Von Wallace has been a full-time starter for the Tigers over the past two years after having played a key reserve role in his first two seasons. He helped the team to four straight CFP appearances and two national titles.

After drafting Wallace in the fourth round on Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting a very experienced player who can come in and potentially have an immediate impact in the teams secondary in a multitude of ways.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently likened Wallace to a "swiss army knife" because of his ability to used in a variety of ways, and Wallace noted his versatility while meeting with the media.

"What makes me a great safety is that you can get multiple positions out of me," Wallace said. "I can play corner, I can play nickel, I can play safety, in the box, I can go blitz for you. I can do anything for my team."

The Eagles are known for their boisterous fans and in the days leading up to the draft, Wallace had already grown quite fond of the franchises loyal followers. He's had Philadelphia fans reaching out to him on social media even before the Eagles took him with the 127th pick.

"It’s crazy to see," Wallace said. "The Eagles fan base is the best I’ve seen. They’re up there with Clemson. Seeing how they supported me, even before I even got drafted. In the first round they were telling the coaches to pull the trigger, and all these fans DM'ing me on Instagram and saying ‘We can’t wait for you to be an Eagle’. The fan base is incredible."

Wallace appeared in 59 games during his Clemson career, tying a school record. One thing he wants the Eagles fans to know is that he is willing to do whatever it takes to be on that field each and every week.

"The number one thing that speaks out when you talk about all the games that I played in (59), is durability," Wallace said. "I'm a guy that does everything he can to pre-hab. Everything he can to rehab. Obviously, I had a lot of nicks and bruises throughout my career but I am a guy that is going to do everything he can to sacrifice and play."

Wallace is known as a guy with a nonstop motor and who will put in the necessary work on and off the field. It is one of the characteristics he possesses that he is most proud of.

"I'm a guy that plays with a lot of heart," Wallace said. "A lot of passion, who loves the game. Will do everything he can to get the upper-hand on my opponents. Whether that's watching film or extra work after practice. I'm a guy that's just hungry and who's going to go just get it."

Wallace also brings a wealth of experience when it comes to playing on the games biggest stages. He hopes to take what he has learned in his time at Clemson and translate that into success at the next level.

"I put my best abilities in place to put my team in the best position to go out there and win games," Wallace said. "Win championships. I’m a guy that’s going to go out there and produce."

Getting that phone call informing him that he was now a member of the Eagles was a dream come true for Wallace. Now that the waiting part is over, he is extremely anxious to get the next chapter in his career started.

"I'm a productive player," Wallace said. "I'm going to go out there and make plays for your team. I can’t wait to be an Eagle. I can’t wait to get my number figured out. I can’t wait, man. Fly Eagles Fly.”