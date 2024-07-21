Latest Clemson Football Commit Gives Tigers Top 100 Defensive Player
The Clemson Tigers football team learned on Saturday that defensive lineman Bryce Davis committed to play for them as part of their Class of 2025.
The addition pushed Clemson’s overall class to No. 11 in 247Sports.com’s overall rankings and the No. 2 class in the ACC.
That site had Davis as the No. 64 player in the country regardless of position.
Davis is a 6-3, 245-pound defensive lineman from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Tigers assistant coaches Chris Rumph and Nick Eason were the primary recruiters.
He was also considering South Carolina, Georgia, Duke and Alabama before he announced his decision.
He told the media covering his event why he chose the Tigers.
"Definitely just the family atmosphere there,” he said. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney, he does things different. It just feels right and the people, they treat you like you're a part of the family there."
He made an official visit to Clemson in June. His commitment is non-binding. The earliest he can sign an national letter of intent is in December during the early signing period.
Clemson now has 14 commits for the Class of 2025, per 247Sports.com. At the top of the heap is Amare Adams, a defensive lineman from South Florence High School in South Florence, S.C. He is ranked No. 35 nationally by the site and committed to Clemson in December of last year.
The rest of the commits includes defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell (Southern HS, Durham, N.C.), edge rusher Ari Watford (Maury HS, Norfolk, Va.), cornerback Graceson Littleton (Wiregrass Ranch HS, Zephyrhills, Fla.), safety Tae Harris (Cedartown HS, Cedartown, Ga.), offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs (Buford HS, Buford, Ga.), running back Gideon Davidson (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), offensive tackle Easton Ware (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), quarterback Blake Hebert (Brunswick School, Greenwich, Conn.), wide receiver Carleton Preston (Freedom HS, Woodbridge, Va.), tight end Logan Brooking (Savannah Christian Prep, Savannah, Ga.), offensive tackle Rowan Byrne (Iona Prepraratory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.) and running back Marquise Henderson (Belton-Honea Path, Honea Path, S.C.).
Clemson opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia. After the opener the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC play and vs. Stanford on Sept. 28, marking their first game against one of the league’s three new members, which includes Cal and SMU.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.