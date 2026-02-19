Two Clemson Tigers Enter 2026 NFL Combine as Top Offensive Prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with it comes the annual NFL Scouting Combine, where some of the game’s top athletes and prospects have the opportunity to raise their draft stock or risk seeing it fall.

With the event officially set to begin on February 23, CBS Sports’ Mike Renner highlighted his top five offensive prospects at each position entering the combine, and two Clemson Tigers earned a spot on the list of the nine set to travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The first to be named was Cade Klubnik , who slid in at the No. 4 spot for quarterbacks, sitting above Penn State’s Drew Allar, but below LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Alabama’s Ty Simpson and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

The other Tiger to make the cut was offensive tackle Blake Miller , who also checked in at No. 4, ranking ahead of Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor but trailing Utah’s Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano as well as Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.

For Klubnik, the ranking may come as a slight surprise given that his stock dipped heavily during a disappointing 2025 season that saw the Tigers finish 7-6, their worst record since 2010. Still, the nod speaks to his long-term upside and the reality of a quarterback class that’s viewed as thinner than most in recent years.

Looking beyond the 2025 season, however, Klubnik leaves Clemson as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history. He appeared in 49 games and threw for 10,123 yards and 73 touchdowns. His game appearances rank first among Clemson quarterbacks , while he finished third all-time in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes.

And while he was once touted as a Heisman contender and top-five draft pick , he’s still been able to rebuild momentum as the draft process unfolds.

In the East-West Shrine Bowl showcase, he was named to the East All-Practice team and is currently projected to go in the early-to-mid Day 3 range come April.

But, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if a team took a risk on drafting him late Day 2, considering his dominant 2024 season and prototypical NFL quarterback measurements.

For Miller, on the other hand, he’s renowned as one of the most experienced offensive tackles in the draft as he played a program-record 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games — which were all starts — from 2022 to 2025.

Through his four-year tenure with the Tigers, he allowed just eight total sacks and earned multiple conference honors, including First team All-ACC honors in back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025, as well as Third team All-ACC honors in 2023 as a sophomore.