Leaving a Legacy at Clemson One Sport at a Time
Change happens all the time in college athletics. Whether it’s deciding to hit the transfer portal, adjusting to a new coaching staff, or even taking up another sport after eligibility runs out. Athletes are constantly faced with decisions in pursuit of what’s best for their career.
Being able to play for the Clemson Tigers – no matter the sport – allows an athlete to have a true sense of community, an opportunity to better their career, and get a surely passionate fan base that comes with it.
An athlete comes to Clemson to stay at Clemson, and that is exactly what former star basketball player Ian Schieffelin will do.
Schieffelin played for the Clemson squad for all four years of his college career.
Being an asset to the Tigers’ March Madness Elite Eight run in 2024, Schieffelin was a major key to coach Brad Brownell’s team. He also helped the Tigers get back to the NCAA tournament last season.
During Schieffelin’s run for Clemson basketball, he became one of the 47 Clemson basketball players to score 1,000 career points, was ACC Player of the Week, ACC’s Most Improved Player, Second-team All-ACC honors, NABC First-Team All District and more.
On the court, Schieffelin played with the type of competitive spirit that one always wanted on their side. Being a versatile, 6-foot-8 forward, Schieffelin wasn’t just an exceptional rebounder, but a team leader.
Against the No. 4-ranked Kentucky Wildcats this past season, Schieffelin didn’t just record a career-high of 20 rebounds but is the only Division I player in the last 25 years to put up 10+ rebounds and 4+ assists in a win against an AP Top 5 opponent, according to ClemsonTigers.com.
Schieffelin was also crucial to Clemson’s highest-ranked win since 2001, taking down star freshman Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils in Little John Coliseum. During the game, Schieffelin hit his 30th double-digit rebounding of his career, helping send the Tigers to a win over the blue bloods.
Finally stepping off the court, Schieffelin will be known for being a part of Clemson’s most successful basketball teams and making a huge contribution to its success.
After his last game in the NCAA tournament this past season, Schieffelin’s eligibility officially expired. But, he wasn’t ready to leave Clemson just yet.
Head Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, attending many Clemson basketball games, had watched Schieffelin play. Always having a watchful eye, Swinney saw something in Schieffelin and the type of athlete he is.
After joking with him about making a great tight-end, Swinney actually made Schieffelin an offer.
And, Schieffelin accepted it. Per NCAA rules and being able to switch sports within a fifth-year window, Schieffelin is now a Clemson football tight end.
On ClemsonTigers.com, Dabo Swinney said, “I’m excited about Ian’s addition, he is a great competitor with high-level success at the college level. He has elite football measurables that I believe will translate well. I’m looking forward to helping him transition and build a football foundation that will give him a chance to not only help us at Clemson but also give him a chance to play pro football.”
An athlete who hadn’t played football since his high school years could’ve politely declined Swinney’s offer and moved on. But, Schieffelin’s decision to take Swinney up on his offer isn’t just a testament to the type of athlete he is, but to the type of confidence he has in Swinney and the kind of coach Swinney continues to be: having faith in his players.
Schieffelin will now not only be thought of as an exceptional Clemson basketball player, but also for his willingness and ‘Clemson Grit’ to take on new opportunities, go out of his comfort zone and choose to keep playing for Clemson University.
On the ClemsonInsider, coach Brownell said of Schieffelin, “He does have a love for football, and he has always had that from when he played as a kid. And he loves Clemson, the one thing about Ian Schieffelin is he loves Clemson…”
An athlete comes to Clemson to stay at Clemson, ultimately leaving a legacy and that’s what Schieffelin will do.