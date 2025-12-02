Two Clemson Tigers Take Home ACC Honors
The season as a whole might not have turned out the way Clemson Tigers fans hoped. With that being said, the Tigers closed the year on a strong note, picking up wins over two respected ACC opponents.
In Clemson’s most recent win over South Carolina, two defensive standouts were rewarded for their performances, earning ACC Player of the Week honors at their respective positions.
T.J. Parker was named the ACC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week, while Ricardo Jones was named the ACC’s Defensive Back of the Week.
During Saturday’s matchup against the Gamecocks, Parker finished with three sacks and a fumble recovery while helping lead the Tigers to a 28-14 win.
The junior entered the season as a projected first-round pick, but has not been able to build off or even replicate his dominant 2024 campaign. Last season, he led all Power Four edge rushers with 12 sacks, but he has just five this season.
It’s unclear whether Parker will use his final year of eligibility to return to Clemson, or enter the NFL Draft.
This season, he has totaled 37 tackles, five sacks and three fumble recoveries while appearing in all 12 games.
After Saturday’s win, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney expressed his content with his top pass-rusher.
“Story of the game was defense in the second half,” Swinney said. “My favorite part of that was TJ Parker was hustling to the ball and came up with it downfield. He tied a South Carolina-Clemson record with three sacks.”
Jones also dominated, hauling in two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown.
After Saturday’s game, the sophomore defensive back now leads the ACC with six interceptions.
Swinney explained that the same high-energy personality that Jones brings to practice is what helped him be so successful against South Carolina.
“That’s the one thing about him: he loves to play,” Swinney said. “He loves to practice, he loves his teammates. He’s as tough as they come, and he knows his limitations, but he’s just a very smart, instinctive player.”
Swinney wasn’t the only Tiger to sing Jones’ praises. After having an incredible game himself, Parker made sure to show his teammate some love.
“I’m so proud of Ricardo,” Parker said. “He’s been making a lot of plays for us this year, man, just his ability to track the ball, man, it’s been great. I’m glad he finally got in the end zone, you know, so happy about that.”