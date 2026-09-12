Lightning Delay Preparing to Delay Clemson Tigers' Home Opener in Week 2

Clemson football might be starting its home opener a little later than usual.

At 6:50 p.m., the lightning siren went off inside Memorial Stadium, being detected within eight miles of the Clemson Tigers’ home venue. They are supposed to kick off with Georgia Southern at around 7:30, but that now could change with inclement weather coming in.

10 minutes later, there was lightning viewable from the press box, meaning it could be a little bit before Clemson takes the field once again. Play will have to be suspended for at least 30 minutes, which would be around the initial kickoff time.

It’s something that head coach Dabo Siwnney is used to in recent weeks and seasons, though.

Believe it or not, it’s now the fourth time in the last two seasons that Clemson is experiencing a lightning delay, happening for the second consecutive game after the Tigers’ game with No. 11 LSU being delayed two hours back for the same reasons.

With the game starting later than usual, they were battered by LSU under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, losing 51-10 in primetime to kick off Clemson’s 2026 campaign.

Last season, Swinney and his group experienced it twice in a three-game stretch. Clemson’s second game of the season against Troy was delayed for an hour and 32 minutes in the first quarter. The Tigers were actually losing to the Trojans before coming back after the lightning subsided.

Then, at the end of September, the Tigers had another lightning delay against the Syracuse Orange. In that contest, Swinney’s group ended up losing 34-21 to drop to 0-2 in ACC play.

That will look to change on Saturday night, with the program playing another Sun Belt team with a chip on its shoulder coming into the contest. After watching the Clemson game on film, Georgia Southern has some confidence that it can pull off a major upset against Swinney’s group.

The Tigers will look to start off their home slate on the right foot, even if it is delayed for a handful of time before taking the field on Saturday night. Especially with ACC play looming next week, playing a North Carolina team that has looked good thus far, Swinney will look to get momentum from tonight’s game to brign back home next week.

Clemson Tigers on SI will continue to provide updates on the situation, including a potential start time if the rain continues for the foreseeable future.

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