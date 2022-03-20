Like An 'Old Rusty Dog,' Clemson's Mike Reed Still Doing His Thing From 'Behind Curtain'

Mike Reed is now one of the elder statesmen of Dabo Swinney's staff and with that has come new, welcomed responsibility for the Tigers' new assistant head coach.

CLEMSON, S.C.- With all the turnover on the Clemson coaching staff since the end of last season, Mike Reed has become one of the elder statesmen on Dabo Swinney's staff.

Reed joined the Tigers prior to the 2013 season and has now become one of the most well-respected cornerbacks coaches in the country. In each of the past four seasons, Clemson's had two corners named All-ACC players under Reed's tutelage.

Over the years, there have been opportunities for Reed elsewhere. Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in the Tigers' longtime assistant, but loyalty means something to Reed, who is more than happy where he's at.

"I'm what you call one of the true soldiers," Reed said. "You know, I'm here to the end. When that last bullet's fired, coach Reed's still there. I'm like that old rusty dog, you can't get me out of the pen."

Now going on a decade as a member of Swinney's staff, Reed said he thinks of himself as more of the exception than the rule when it comes to tenure.

"It's funny. You know, going on ten years," Reed said. "I look around the landscape of college football and I'm a dinosaur. Not many DB coaches at an institution more in five years. I don't know. I mean, it's crazy. So hey, I count my blessings every day. You know, I must be doing something right."

Heading into the 2021 season, the Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000 and Reed is now more than just the cornerback's coach. He has the added titles of assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, and while he's absolutely earned the promotions, for the time being, Reed still prefers to be one of those coaches doing things behind the scenes.

"I just keep my head down," Reed said. "You know, I've had my day where I was out there playing and all that. Needed people to recognize me. I'm a guy that loves to be behind the curtain. You know, it's somebody else's time to shine, you know. So I just do what I do. As coach (Swinney) says, bloom where I'm planted. You know man, that's me."

Prior to coming to Clemson, Reed spent six years coaching corners at NC State. Before that, he spent six years coaching the position in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his time with the Tigers, Reed has admittedly grown as a coach and having seen that growth firsthand, Swinney thinks Reed has head coach potential.

"I've grown too, you know, I've been stretched too," Reed said. "And I work for a great man who is very appreciative of his coaches and for him, he sees something in me that he's like, 'Hey, I gotta groom that young man to be a head coach someday.'"

For now, Reed is extremely content at Clemson. He's not even sure he's ready to be a head coach just yet. However, ready or not, he is very grateful to be working for someone that sees that quality in him.

"I don't know if I'm ready for it, and I love what I do, and I love being with my kids. And when I say my kids, I mean my players. So for me, it is a great situation to be in. For a coach to recognize me and see those qualities in me. You know, some people don't, but he does."

