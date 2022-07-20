LIVE UPDATES: ACC Kickoff

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff, July 20-21, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the second consecutive year, each of the league’s 14 teams will bring three players to the annual event.



ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff. The two days of expansive coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday and the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.



Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be nine quarterbacks, seven offensive linemen, four wide receivers, two tight ends and two running backs. Defensively, nine linebackers are scheduled to attend, along with six defensive linemen and three defensive backs.

