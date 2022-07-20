LIVE UPDATES: ACC Kickoff
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff, July 20-21, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the second consecutive year, each of the league’s 14 teams will bring three players to the annual event.
ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff. The two days of expansive coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday and the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.
Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be nine quarterbacks, seven offensive linemen, four wide receivers, two tight ends and two running backs. Defensively, nine linebackers are scheduled to attend, along with six defensive linemen and three defensive backs.
New Perspective Helps Fuel Leadership for 2022 Clemson Tigers
Dabo Swinney says "football adversity" from 2021 means his 2022 group has a greater appreciation for what it takes to win.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'There is Going to be a Restructuring of College Football'
Swinney does not know where the game will be in 5 years.
'My Mom Thought it was a Down Year'
While many around the nation were lamenting the Clemson Tigers' 2021 season, which saw them finish the season with a 10-3 record, for those inside the program the feelings of a "down year" did not resonate well.