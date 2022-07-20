Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: ACC Kickoff

LIVE UPDATES: ACC Kickoff

Stay here for updates from the ACC Kickoff

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff, July 20-21, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the second consecutive year, each of the league’s 14 teams will bring three players to the annual event.

ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff. The two days of expansive coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday and the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.

Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be nine quarterbacks, seven offensive linemen, four wide receivers, two tight ends and two running backs. Defensively, nine linebackers are scheduled to attend, along with six defensive linemen and three defensive backs.

USATSI_18717799_168387971_lowres

New Perspective Helps Fuel Leadership for 2022 Clemson Tigers

Dabo Swinney says "football adversity" from 2021 means his 2022 group has a greater appreciation for what it takes to win.

55 minutes ago
Dabo Swinney and Jim Phillips

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'There is Going to be a Restructuring of College Football'

Swinney does not know where the game will be in 5 years.

17 hours ago
USATSI_17424936

'My Mom Thought it was a Down Year'

While many around the nation were lamenting the Clemson Tigers' 2021 season, which saw them finish the season with a 10-3 record, for those inside the program the feelings of a "down year" did not resonate well.

23 hours ago

