Local Four-Star Receiver Commits to Clemson Tigers

After a stacked 2026 National Signing Day that saw 20 recruits sign with Clemson — including eight four-star prospects — the Tigers have already added more future firepower, landing another four-star talent in the 2027 class.

This past Thursday, local prospect Trey Wimbley announced his commitment to the Tigers just two weeks after receiving his offer. He also announced he'll now be shutting down his recruitment.

The 6-foot receiver ranks as the No. 343 player nationally, No. 44 wideout and the No. 7 prospect in South Carolina, according to 247Sports Composite.

Unsurprisingly, Wimbley has been on Clemson's radar for years. Growing up in the Tigers' backyard — Central, South Carolina — he's been a familiar face around the program, and the family connection only strengthened that bond as his father, Prince Wimbley, played alongside head coach Dabo Swinney during their time together at Alabama, including a National Championship run.

Naturally, the long-standing relationship between the former teammates helped establish early trust, making the Tigers an automatic contender from the moment Wimbley's recruitment began to take shape.

The only other Power Four schools to offer Wimbley during his brief recruitment were Ole Miss and SMU, both of which extended scholarships over the summer. Clemson, meanwhile, has been rolling out the red carpet for more than a year, hosting him on eight visits since September 2024.

As his recruitment continued to unfold, Wimbley announced that he would be reclassifying from the 2028 class, a decision that came right after Clemson and Swinney extended an offer. The move elevated him into the 2027 cycle and instantly positioned him as one of the earliest priorities in the Tigers' next class.

With his recruitment heating up, the 6-foot receiver's play has matched the buzz. As a freshman at Daniel High School last season, Wimbley immediately broke out and flashed glimpses of his elite talent, tallying 28 receptions for 583 yards and eight touchdowns — almost 21 yards per reception. His impressive freshman debut earned him spots on the All-County and All-Region teams.

This past season, Wimbley nearly doubled his numbers across the board for the Lions, taking over the role as the No. 1 receiver on the team and hauling in 57 catches for 1,072 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also returned a lot more in his second season at Daniel. On 12 total return opportunities, the four-star recorded 288 total yards and took one punt into the endzone for a touchdown.

Wimbley joins an already impressive recruiting class that includes four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, three-star linebacker Max Brown — brother of Sammy Brown — three-star safety Harrison Luke — son of Clemson OL coach Matt Luke — and his teammate, three-star cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr.