Clemson Tigers Class of 2026 Signing Day Recap, Recruiting Rankings and More

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers signed 20 high school players on Wednesday upon the opening of the NCAA early signing period. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 5 in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 4, 2026.

Included below are notes on Clemson’s class as well as bios on the program’s latest additions.

CLEMSON RANKINGS REPORT

- The class includes nine selections to the ESPN300: OL Leo Delaney, WR Naeem Burroughs, S Polo Anderson, WR Connor Salmin, WR Gordon Sellars, OL Adam Guthrie, OL Chance Barclay, OL Carter Scruggs and OL Grant Wise.

- Clemson’s class includes seven members of the Rivals300: WR Naeem Burroughs, S Polo Anderson, WR Gordon Sellars, OL Leo Delaney, OL Grant Wise, LB Brayden Reilly and OL Chance Barclay.

- The group features six selections to the 247Sports Top247: WR Naeem Burroughs, S Polo Anderson, OL Chance Barclay, WR Gordon Sellars, WR Connor Salmin and OL Grant Wise.

-To date, every Clemson signing class in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure except for 2025 class has won at least one ACC Championship.

Clemson checks in at No. 18 on 247Sports Team Recruiting rankings, with only two teams ahead of them having less than Clemson's 20 signees (Florida and LSU).



BRING A FRIEND

- With the additions of high school teammates Leo Delaney and Gordon Sellars out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, Clemson has signed at least one pair of high school teammates in seven out of its last nine classes.

>> 2026: Providence Day (N.C.) School (Leo Delaney and Gordon Sellars)

>> 2025: Liberty Christian (Va.) Academy (Gideon Davidson and Easton Ware)

>> 2024: Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) HS (Darien Mayo and CJ Kubah-Taylor)

>> 2023: N/A

>> 2022: Greenville (S.C.) HS (Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp)

>> 2021: Westlake (Ga.) HS (Dacari Collins and Nate Wiggins)

>> 2020: N/A

>> 2019: Archer (Ga.) HS (Andrew Booth Jr. and Jalyn Phillips)

>> 2018: South Pointe (S.C.) HS (Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter); IMG (Fla.) Academy (Mike Jones Jr. and Xavier Thomas)

GEOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

- Thirteen states comprise Clemson’s 2026 signing class: Florida (three), South Carolina (two), North Carolina (two), Ohio (two), Tennessee (two), Virginia (two), Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Virginia and West Virginia.

- Since 1972, Clemson has signed student-athletes to football scholarships from 37 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

SUNSHINE AND SUNFLOWERS

- Florida led the way with three of Clemson’s signees: OL Chance Barclay, WR Naeem Burroughs and OL Grant Wise. The 2026 class marks the first time on record that Florida has led Clemson in total signees.

- Clemson has now signed 31 players from the Sunshine State in the last eight years. Clemson has now signed multiple players from Florida in eight straight classes for the first time on record back to 1972.

- Clemson signed OL Braden Wilmes out of Lawrence, Kansas. He became Clemson’s first Sunflower State signee since the Tigers signed both LB Isaiah Simmons and DT Xavier Kelly out of Kansas in 2016.

OH, HI, OHIO

- Clemson’s signings of OL Adam Guthrie and LB Brayden Reilly mark Clemson’s fifth and sixth signings from Ohio since 2017, five of which have come along Clemson’s offensive line.

- Clemson signed multiple Ohio products in a single class for the first time since 1981 (Sandusky LB Jim Hohler and Blue Ash C Jeff Lytton).

- Guthrie joined Matt Bockhorst (2017), Jackson Carman (2018), Blake Miller (2021) and Tucker Kattus (2025) to become Clemson’s fifth Ohio signee along the offensive line in the span of nine recruiting cycles

- Reilly is a product of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, the same high school program that produced 2017 signee Matt Bockhorst and 2025 signee Tucker Kattus. Kattus will be a redshirt freshman on Clemson’s 2026 roster, and Bockhorst was a team captain who played 47 games with 20 starts for Clemson from 2017-21, helping the program to four ACC championships, four College Football Playoff berths, two National Championship Game appearances and one national title.

ADDING ARIZONA

- Dabo Swinney signed his first prospect from Arizona with the addition of QB Tait Reynolds.

- Reynolds became Clemson’s first signee from Arizona since the Tigers signed offensive lineman Dustin Rash out of Mesa in 1991.

CLEMSON ROADS, TAKE ME HOME

- Swinney also signed his first prospect from West Virginia with the addition of TE Tayveon Wilson.

- Wilson became Clemson’s first signee from West Virginia since signing quarterback Don Wiggins out of Point Pleasant in 1967.

- With the additions of Wilson out of West Virginia and Reynolds out of Arizona, Dabo Swinney has now added at least one new state in nine recruiting cycles from 2015-26: Arizona and West Virginia in 2026; Illinois in 2024; Utah in 2022; Kentucky in 2020; California, Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2019; Missouri in 2018; Indiana and Louisiana in 2017; Colorado, Kansas and Texas in 2016; and Massachusetts in 2015.

GOING BACK TO CALI

- After Clemson went without any California signees from 1992-2018, Clemson’s signing of LS Jackson Reach gives Clemson a Golden State signee for the fourth time in the last eight cycles.

- Though Clemson has placed long snappers on scholarship during their careers, Reach is the first long snapper on record to be signed by Clemson on National Signing Day.

POSITION BREAKDOWN

- QB: 2; WR: 3; TE: 1; OL: 6; DE: 2; DT: 1; LB: 1; CB: 2; S: 1; LS: 1

- Clemson signed multiple quarterbacks for the first time since signing both Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor in 2021. At the time, both Chandler and Taylor were potential MLB Draft defections, and both are now playing professional baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Prior to that year, Clemson’s most recent time signing two quarterbacks was in 2017 (Hunter Johnson and Chase Brice).

- Clemson signed six offensive linemen for the first time since 2020.

SIGNEE BIOS

Polo Anderson, S

Dorman HS

Spartanburg, S.C.

In High School: Ranked as a consensus top-150 player in the nation … two-time all-state and three-time all-region pick credited with 265 career tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, five pass breakups and four interceptions … also blocked four career kicks and scored three career touchdowns, including scoring on a 58-yard pick-six against Blythewood in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs as a senior… named as one of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina in 2025 … recognized as Region 2-AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year … recorded a career-high 95 tackles (8.0 for loss), three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, an interception (which he returned for a touchdown) and a fumble recovery as a senior in guiding Dorman to a 10-3 mark and the state semifinals … collected AAAAA all-state honors from the SCFA and was an all-region pick as a junior in 2024 after he posted 86 tackles (11.0 for loss), one interception and 4.0 sacks … contributed as a wildcat quarterback as well … added a second-team All-Upstate selection from The Greenville News … tallied 84 tackles (6.0 for loss), two interceptions, a sack, three pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023 … named as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … rated by Rivals as the nation’s No. 69 overall prospect, including a No. 3 ranking among prospects in South Carolina and a No. 5 ranking among all safeties nationally … listed by ESPN as the second-ranked prospect in South Carolina, the ninth-best safety and the nation’s No. 117 overall prospect … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 150 overall prospect, including third among players in South Carolina and 14th among safeties … named as a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 84 overall prospect by PrepStar … selected to the Shrine Bowl … also competed in track and field, finishing second in the state in the 4x100 relay as a sophomore … recorded a 10.88 100-meter dash … coached by Jake Morris at Dorman … committed to Clemson on May 16, 2025.

Personal: Born May 16, 2008 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … legal first name is Kentavion but most commonly goes by the nickname “Polo” he earned as a reference to the clothing brand he commonly wore as a child.

***

Chance Barclay, OL

The First Academy

Minneola, Fla.

In High School: Consensus four-star prospect according to each major recruiting service … three-time first-team all-district selection … transferred to The First Academy prior to his junior season after starting his prep career at Lake Minneola … earned All-Orange Observer Football Player of the Year in 2024 as his presence helped power his team to 190.2 rushing yards per game and 56 offensive touchdowns in 10 games … selected to the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in 2022 … listed by 247Sports as the nation’s seventh-best interior offensive lineman, and the outlet ranked him as Florida’s 20th-best prospect and as the nation’s No. 166 overall recruit … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 264 overall recruit, including as the No. 39 prospect in Florida and No. 11 among guards … listed as the No. 278 overall recruit by Rivals, which ranked him 24th among interior offensive linemen and 37th in the state … named as a four-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 158 overall prospect by PrepStar … named as the MVP among offensive linemen at the Under Armour Next Camp in Orlando in 2025 … qualified for state in the shot put with a personal-best 13.36 meters in his first season of competition … coached by Jeff Conaway at The First Academy … committed to Clemson on March 9, 2025.

Personal: Born Jan. 17, 2008 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026.

***

Brock Bradley, QB

Spain Park HS

Birmingham, Ala.

In High School: Exited Spain Park as the program’s all-time winningest quarterback, collecting a 28-7 record as a three-year starter and engineering a school-record 17-game winning streak across the 2023-24 seasons … completed 497-of-758 career passes (65.6 percent) for 7,694 yards and 87 touchdowns and rushed 122 times for 334 yards and an additional eight touchdowns … went 174-of-255 for 2,930 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2025, guiding his team to a 9-3 record and a second-round playoff appearance … earned first-team all-region honors in 2024 after completing 173-of-264 passes for 2,687 yards and 32 touchdowns … was also an honorable mention all-state selection that season in helping lead his squad to a 12-1 record and a berth in the third round of the 6A state playoffs … led his team to a 7-3 record as a sophomore in 2023, completing 127-of-210 passes for 1,845 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a standout performance against Hewitt-Trussville in which he threw for four touchdowns and a career-high 411 yards … earned second-team all-region honors and all-state honorable mention that year … selected to the 2025 Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game … was an All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … coached by Tim Vakakes at Spain Park, the same high school that produced Clemson Offensive Pass Game Coordinator & Wide Receivers Coach Tyler Grisham … committed to Clemson on Aug. 21, 2024.

Personal: Born July 30, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … four-year member of Spain Park’s academic honor roll.

***

Naeem Burroughs, WR

The Bolles School

Jacksonville, Fla.

In High School: Consensus four-star prospect according to Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 35 overall prospect, as the class’ sixth-best wide receiver and the fourth-best player in Florida … listed by 247Sports as the No. 91 overall prospect in his class and as the No. 11 player in Florida and No. 12 wide receiver prospect … rated as the No. 102 national prospect by ESPN, which also listed him as Florida’s No. 14 prospect and No. 12 at his position … named as a five-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 100 overall recruit by PrepStar … entered the early signing period with 163 career receptions for 3,614 yards (22.2 avg.) with 49 receiving touchdowns … also credited with 649 yards on kickoff returns, 301 yards on punt returns and 17 interception return yards for a career all-purpose yardage total of 4,590 … entered the early signing period having powered Bolles to a 12-1 record and a Class 2A state semifinal berth in his senior season in 2025 … credited to that point of his senior season with 47 receptions for 1,107 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns … also collected 138 punt return yards, 81 kickoff return yards and 17 interception return yards in Bolles’ first 13 games … named to the Florida Times-Union Super 11 team … three-time All-First Coast selection his first three years with selections for 2025 still pending … exceeded 650 all-purpose yards in all four years of his high school career, including reaching the 1,110-yard mark in each of his last three seasons … caught 33 passes for 829 yards (25.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2024, earning all-state honors as he pushed his team to a 10-2 record and a regional final berth … helped Bolles to the state finals as a sophomore in 2023, posting 47 receptions for 1,019 yards (21.7 avg.) and 15 touchdowns … opened his prep career with 36 catches for 659 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman on varsity in 2022 … his first career reception was a 77-yard touchdown on the game’s first play … two-time track state champion in the 4x100 relay … posted a 10.59 in the 100-meter dash and a 21.66 in the 200-meter dash … coached at Bolles by Matt Toblin … committed to Clemson on March 8, 2025.

Personal: Born Dec. 3, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … his brother, Quincy, has played collegiately at Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Western Kentucky.

***

Kam Cody, DT

Benedictine Military School

Savannah, Ga.

In High School: Entered the early signing period having tallied 248 career tackles, 37.0 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, two fumbles recovered and a forced fumble … at that point, had guided Benedictine to a 10-2 record and a state semifinal berth in the Class 4A playoffs in 2025 … credited to that point with 71 tackles (13.0 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his senior season … selected as GHSA Region 1-4A Defensive Player of the Year … was an All-Greater Savannah first-team selection as a junior when he tallied 89 tackles (11.0 for loss) and 8.5 sacks … earned Class 4A first-team all-state honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and an all-region selection after leading his team to a Class 4A quarterfinal berth … credited with 78 tackles (10.0 for loss), 8.0 sacks and a fumble recovery as a sophomore in 2023 … was an All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … earned the Courage Award from the Coastal Empire Sports Awards for returning to football after suffering a cardiac event on the practice field in 2022 … coached at Benedictine by Danny Britt … committed to Clemson on March 29, 2025.

Personal: Born Jan. 14, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026.

***

Leo Delaney, OL

Providence Day School

Charlotte, N.C.

In High School: Rated by ESPN as one of the nation’s top prospects, collecting a No. 72 overall national ranking, a No. 10 ranking in North Carolina and a No. 5 ranking among offensive tackles … ranked as the 13th-best offensive tackle in North Carolina by Rivals, which also listed him as the 21st-best offensive tackle and No. 254 overall prospect in the class … ranked as the No. 18 prospect in North Carolina and No. 27 offensive tackle by 247Sports … named by PrepStar as a five-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 86 overall prospect … multi-time all-conference selection … served as a team captain for Providence Day’s 13-0 state championship squad in his senior season in 2025 … as a junior in 2024, earned the program’s Charger Award, its highest team honor, which is given to the player who best exemplifies the program’s values on and off the field … earned Sophomore All-American status from MaxPreps in 2023 while helping Providence Day to its third straight state title … also contributed 40 tackles (five for loss) defensively that season … coached at Providence Day by Chad Grier … committed to Clemson on June 4, 2025.

Personal: Born June 4, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … signed in the same class as high school teammate Gordon Sellars, marking the seventh time in a nine-year span that Clemson signed at least one pair of high school teammates in a recruiting class.

***

Michael Foster, DE

Indian Land (S.C.) HS

Charlotte, N.C.

In High School: Credited with 232 career tackles, 21.0 sacks, seven pass breakups and five forced fumbles over his final two prep seasons … registered 140 tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups as a senior in 2025 … earned 5A/4A Tri-County Defensive Player of the Year for 2025 from coaches in York, Lancaster and Chester counties and was named Region 3-AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year … served as team captain in leading Indian Land to an 11-2 record and a state semifinal berth as a senior … posted 101 tackles, 9.0 sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 2024 … was an all-region selection and was placed on the All-Lancaster County Defensive Team … selected to the Touchstone Energy North-South Cooperatives Bowl … coached by Adam Hastings at Indian Land … committed to Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025, the first day of the early signing period.

Personal: Born Aug. 29, 2008 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer 2026 … son of Russell Foster, an All-America linebacker at Western Kentucky who played professionally in the World League of American Football, Arena Football League and Canadian Football League … has two brothers, Yusupha and Nicholas, who have played college football.

***

Marcell Gipson, CB

South Oak Cliff HS

Dallas, Texas

In High School: Three-time first-team all-district selection over his final three seasons … key contributor to South Oak Cliff squads that won 13 games in both 2023 and 2024 and entered the early signing period 12-1 in 2025 … was a first-team all-state selection as a defensive back and as a kick returner as a junior in 2024 … recorded 56 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions that season … collected 41 tackles, an interception and a fumble return for touchdown as a sophomore in 2023 … selected as an All-Southwest Region pick by PrepStar … was a three-time regional qualifier in the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays … reached 20 feet, 8.75 inches in the long jump as a sophomore … coached at South Oak Cliff by Jason Todd … committed to Clemson on March 10, 2025.

Personal: Born July 12, 2008 …plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … son of former Wyoming cornerback Marcell Gipson Sr. and nephew of former Pro Bowl safety Tashaun Gipson.

***

Adam Guthrie, OL

Miami Trace HS

Washington Court House, Ohio

In High School: Earned first-team All-Frontier Athletic Conference and all-district honors for 2025 … anchored an offensive line that power Miami Trace to 3,723 rushing yards, 48 rushing touchdowns and a 10-2 record as a senior in 2025 … was not charged by his coaching staff with a single sack allowed … was an honorable mention all-district selection in 2024 after helping pave the way for the team’s 2,177 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns and seven wins … as a sophomore in 2023, was part of an offensive line that contributed to 3,052 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns and finished with a 7-5 record … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 166 overall prospect, including a No. 9 ranking in Ohio and a No. 21 listing among offensive tackles … ranked No. 19 in Ohio by 247Sports and No. 21 in the state by Rivals … selected as an All-Midwest Region selection by PrepStar … also lettered in basketball, for which he earned Division III Player of the Year from the District 14 Coaches Association as a junior … was FAC Player of the Year after he averaged 18.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and one steal per game for his 23-1 squad … was also a first-team All-FAC and all-district performer in basketball as a sophomore in 2023 … coached at Miami Trace by Jerry Williams … committed to Clemson on March 7, 2025.

Personal: Born Aug. 27, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer 2026 … continued Clemson’s recent pipeline of Ohio offensive linemen, joining Matt Bockhorst (2017), Jackson Carman (2018), Blake Miller (2021) and Tucker Kattus (2025) to become Clemson’s fifth Ohio signee along the offensive line in the span of nine recruiting cycles.

***

J.R. Hardrick, DE

South Pittsburg HS

South Pittsburg, Tenn.

In High School: Earned all-region and all-state honors in Tennessee in each of his final three prep seasons … entered the early signing period having led South Pittsburg to a 13-1 record and its third-straight TSSAA Class 1A state title game berth as a senior in 2025 … credited to that point of his senior season with 60 tackles (9.0 for loss) with 6.0 sacks … a year earlier, helped South Pittsburg to a 12-4 record and a title game appearance as a junior in 2024 … collected 12 sacks that year to earn all-region and all-state honors … led South Pittsburg to a perfect 15-0 record and a Class 1A state title as a sophomore in 2023 … ranked among Tennessee’s top-25 prospects in his class by ESPN (No. 22) and Rivals (No. 23) … selected as an All-Southeast Region pick by PrepStar … also lettered in basketball and track … coached at South Pittsburg by Wes Stone … committed to Clemson on June 5, 2025.

Personal: Born Aug. 1, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer 2026.

***

Jackson Reach, LS

Mira Costa HS

Hermosa Beach, Calif.

In High School: Ranked as the nation’s No. 2 long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping … was a three-time first-team all-area and two-time All-CIF long snapper … contributed as a productive starting linebacker in addition to his long-snapping duties … was a three-time All-Bay League selection at linebacker credited with 301 career tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, 17 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles … credited with 99 tackles, 6.0 sacks, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles as a senior in 2025 … contributed as a tight end as well, catching seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown and adding a two-point conversion in 2025 … accrued 88 tackles, 7.0 sacks, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles as a junior in 2024 … helped lead Mira Costa to the CIF playoffs in each of his last three seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2023 … led his team with 114 tackles in 2023 and added 5.0 sacks, six pass breakups and a forced fumble … selected to the Polynesian Bowl … was an All-Western Region pick by PrepStar … also competed in track … coached at Mira Costa by Don Morrow … committed to Clemson on Sept. 20, 2025.

Personal: Born Dec. 29, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … believed to be the first long snapper signed by Clemson directly out of high school rather than to be placed on scholarship after arriving as a walk-on or to be signed to a different position … became Clemson’s fourth signee from California since 2019 after Clemson had signed no players from the Golden State from 1992-2018 … was a four-time academic honor roll selection in high school.

***

Brayden Reilly, LB

St. Xavier HS

Cincinnati, Ohio

In High School: Three-year starter in the defensive backfield who entered the early signing period credited with 183 career tackles (11.0 for loss), 10 interceptions, 15 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and five blocked punts … three-time All-Greater Catholic League selection, including first-team honors in each of his final two seasons … as of his signing, was credited with 71 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and a blocked punt for a touchdown as a senior in helping St. Xavier to an 11-2 record and a state championship game berth … team captain who was honored as Greater Catholic League Defensive Back of the Year for 2025 … named first-team All-Southwest Ohio … as a junior in 2024, collected 74 tackles (51 solo), eight pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries … also blocked three punts, including one returned for a score … collected first-team All-GCL and second-team All-Southwest Ohio accolades for his junior campaign … was a second-team All-GCL pick at corner as a sophomore after he tallied 38 tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions, including two picks in his season debut … listed as a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports … rated as the nation’s No. 266 overall prospect by Rivals, which also credited him as the 16th-best linebacker and 14th-best prospect from Ohio in the class … also listed as one of Ohio’s top 20 prospects by 247Sports (17th) and ESPN (20th) … earned an All-Midwest Region pick from PrepStar … was also a standout defender on the basketball court, earning Defensive Player of the Year from his conference and second-team all-league honors as a junior … helped his team to a 19-6 record and a GCL title … coached at St. Xavier by Steve Specht … committed to Clemson on Oct. 24, 2025.

Personal: Born Nov. 29, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer 2026 … follows in the lineage of Clemson’s recent run of prospects from Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School, joining four-year letterman Matt Bockhorst (2017-21) and 2025 signee Tucker Kattus.

***

Tait Reynolds, QB

Queen Creek HS

Queen Creek, Ariz.

In High School: Led team to a seven-win improvement as a junior in 2024, completing 156-of-252 passes (61.9 percent) for 2,238 yards with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions as Queen Creek went 10-3 and earned a berth in the 6A semifinals … also rushed 137 times for 1,426 yards (10.4 avg.) and 19 touchdowns that year en route to being named by the Arizona Cardinals as the state’s player of the year … collected player of the year honors for the region and state and was an Arizona Republic first-team honoree … completed 143-of-264 passes for 1,808 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023 … also contributed 77 carries for 631 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns that season … ranked among the top performers at the Elite 11 in the summer of 2025 … named to Fiesta Bowl All-State Football Team prior to the 2025 campaign … considered among Arizona’s top prospects, ranking third by ESPN, fifth by Rivals and sixth by 247Sports … listed by ESPN as a four-star prospect and the 10th-best quarterback in his class … named as a four-star prospect and top prospect in Arizona by PrepStar … high-level baseball recruit ranked by some services among the top 100 baseball prospects in the nation and top five prospects in Arizona … was a multi-year varsity contributor in baseball, collecting first-team all-region, all-conference and all-state honors and hitting a walk-off to win the 2024 6A state title in Arizona … was an ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team honoree in 2024 … selected to the USA Baseball Junior Team for 2023 and the Under Armour All-American Team in 2025 … coached at Queen Creek by Travis Schureman … committed to Clemson on July 7, 2024.

Personal: Born March 29, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … has expressed preliminary interest in pursuing both football and baseball at Clemson … brother of Utah linebacker Trey Reynolds … became Clemson’s first signee from Arizona since the Tigers signed offensive lineman Dustin Rash out of Mesa in 1991.

***

Connor Salmin, WR

Bullis School (Md.)

Round Hill, Va.

In High School: Spent his first three seasons at Woodgrove in Purcellville, Va. before playing his senior season at Bullis School in Potomac, Md… made an instant impact in his lone season at Bullis, earning first-team IAC and IAC Offensive Player of the Year honors … named as team captain and offensive MVP in leading Bullis to a 7-4 record, scoring two touchdowns in the defeat of Georgetown Prep in the IAC title game … recorded 57 receptions for 1,013 yards (17.8 avg.) with 14 receiving touchdowns as a senior … also added 307 yards on nine kickoff returns (34.1 avg.) and finished the year with 1,336 all-purpose yards … was an all-region selection as a junior at Woodgrove … played both ways as a sophomore, posting 53 catches for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games while adding 29 tackles and four interceptions on defense … consensus four-star prospect according to Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … listed by ESPN as the nation’s No. 133 overall prospect and as the nation’s 19th-best wide receiver … ranked as the nation’s No. 195 overall prospect by 247Sports, which counted him as the 25th-best wide receiver in the class … named as a four-star prospect and No. 132 overall prospect by PrepStar … was also one of the region’s most-decorated track athletes … earned four state titles and three All-America selections in track, and was part of a 1600 sprint medley relay team that set a national record in January 2025 (3:22.50) … was also part of 4x200 relay team alongside Olympian Quincy Wilson that posted the nation’s second-best all-time mark in March 2025 (1:24:64) … won the Virginia Class 4 state title in the 100-meter dash as a 10th grader and won the IAC title in the event as a junior … ran a personal-best 10.44 in the 100-meter dash … coached by Skyler Springs at Bullis … committed to Clemson on March 8, 2025.

Personal: Born April 28, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … academic standout credited as a straight-A student.

***

Carter Scruggs, OL

Leesburg, Va.

In High School: Two-time all-state honoree in Virginia across his sophomore and junior seasons with selections for his senior season still pending … was a 2024 Washington Post All-Metro selection as a junior … two-year team captain who did not allow a sack across his junior and senior seasons … helped power Loudoun County to a Class 4 regional semifinal berth in 2024 and to the program’s first regional championship in 2025 … four-star prospect according to 247Sports and ESPN … listed as the nation’s No. 277 overall prospect by ESPN, which ranked him as the No. 8 prospect in Virginia … ranked by 247Sports as the seventh-best player in Virginia and 17th-best interior offensive lineman … named as a four-star prospect and No. 181 overall prospect by PrepStar … named as the MVP among offensive linemen at the Under Armour Next Camp in New Jersey in 2025 … also threw shot put and qualified for state as a junior with a personal best of 43’9” … competed in basketball as a freshman and sophomore … coached at Loudoun County by Matt Reidenbaugh … committed to Clemson on June 5, 2025.

Personal: Born Aug. 9, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … credited with a 3.95 high school GPA … became Clemson’s second offensive line signee from Northern Virginia in a three-year span, joining 2024 signee Mason Wade out of Loudoun Valley.

***

Gordon Sellars, WR

Providence Day School

Charlotte, N.C.

In High School: Two-time all-state and all-conference honoree … tallied 2,419 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns on 133 career receptions … recorded 2,649 career all-purpose yards … served as a team captain as a senior while producing 59 receptions for 917 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025 … helped guide Providence Day to a perfect 13-0 record and the third state title of his career … posted 50 catches for 975 yards (19.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2024 … was an All-Charlotte Observer honoree … tallied nine receptions for 174 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, in state title game against Rabun Gap … recorded 22 catches for 507 yards and four touchdowns and added a kickoff return touchdown as a sophomore in 2023 … played primarily on defense in varsity snaps as a freshman, collecting 12 tackles and two pass breakups but also contributing 20 yards on two receptions … consensus four-star prospect and top-225 recruit … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 154 overall prospect, the No. 22 wide receiver in his class and ninth-best prospect in North Carolina … listed by 247Sports as the No. 200 overall prospect, the 26th-best wide receiver and 13th-best player in the state … credited as the nation’s No. 224 overall prospect by Rivals, which also listed him 30th among wide receivers and 12th among North Carolina prospects … named as a four-star prospect and No. 177 overall prospect by PrepStar … also competed in track, qualifying for state in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a junior … recorded a 10.93 time in the 100-meter dash … coached at Providence Day by Chad Grier … committed to Clemson on April 18, 2025.





Personal: Born July 23, 2008 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … signed in the same class as high school teammate Leo Delaney, marking the seventh time in a nine-year span that Clemson signed at least one pair of high school teammates in a recruiting class.

***

Braden Wilmes, OL

Lawrence Free State HS

Lawrence, Kan.

In High School: Three-time All-Sunflower League selection, earning third-team honors in 2023 before collecting first-team honors in 2024 and 2025 … played more than 2,000 career snaps as a three-year starter at left tackle … named all-state across all size classifications by the KFCA for 2025 … also named that season to the KSHSAA 6A all-state team and to the organization’s Top 33 team … was a two-time all-state honoree by Sports in Kansas … named to the 2025 All-Simone Team, which honors top players in Kansas and Missouri in the greater Kansas City metro area … helped power his team to three consecutive 6A state playoff berths … rated among the top eight prospects in Kansas by all major outlets … ranked fifth in Kansas by ESPN and eighth by both Rivals and 247Sports … was an All-Central Region pick by PrepStar … played two seasons of basketball, averaging 10 points and seven rebounds as an honorable mention All-Sunflower League center as a junior … coached at Free State by Kevin Stewart … committed to Clemson on Dec. 2, 2024.

Personal: Born Sept. 7, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … accomplished high school student athlete who earned a 3.86 GPA and was both a National Honor Society member and a student council representative … became Clemson’s first signee from Kansas since 2016, when Clemson’s two Kansas signees in the class included 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons out of Olathe … his mother, Kiersten, is a Clemson graduate … his father, Aaron, was an All-Big 12 baseball player at Kansas … his grandfather, Bob Gens, was a team captain and All-East running back at Columbia before later serving Columbia as a graduate assistant … last name pronounced “WILL-mez.”

***

Tayveon Wilson, TE

Huntington HS

Huntington, W.Va.

In High School: Three-time all-conference, all-state and All-Tri-State selection from 2023-25 … finished with 950 or more career yards in three different categories, posting 1,407 passing yards, 950 rushing yards and 1,103 receiving yards … passed for 17 touchdowns, rushed for 17 touchdowns and caught 14 touchdowns in his prep career … earned Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2025 after leading Huntington to a 9-3 record and the state AAAA quarterfinals … posted 2,150 yards of total offense as a senior, including 1,400 passing yards and 750 rushing yards … threw for 17 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more in addition to collecting 30 tackles, two interceptions and a pick-six at safety … was named by MaxPreps prior to the season as the top player in West Virginia … as a junior in 2024, caught 31 passes for 515 receiving yards and three touchdowns and added three rushing touchdowns in guiding Huntington to a second-straight state semifinal berth … caught 27 passes for 588 yards (21.8 avg.) and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023 … also added three scores on defense and a kickoff return for a touchdown and was named as a first-team all-state selection at punter that season … was an all-conference punter for Huntington’s state title team as a freshman in 2022 … part of teams that posted a cumulative 44-8 record in his four seasons … rated by Rivals and 247Sports as the top prospect in West Virginia … listed by ESPN as the second-best player in the state … was an All-Eastern Region pick by PrepStar … also competed in baseball, basketball and track … was an all-state and all-conference outfielder in 2023 … played summer baseball with the Huntington Hounds in summer 2024 and hit .435 with 18 RBIs and 22 stolen bases … contributed to Huntington’s team track and field state title in 2023 when he was an all-state selection in the 110-meter high hurdles … was a state champion in the 4x100 relay in 2024 … earned a AAAA All-Tournament Team selection in basketball in 2024 … coached at Huntington by Billy Seals … committed to Clemson on Nov. 21, 2024.

Personal: Born June 29, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer 2026 … became Clemson’s first signee from West Virginia since signing quarterback Don Wiggins out of Point Pleasant in 1967 … academic standout who was highly engaged scholastically in high school … served as Huntington’s student body president, as an officer in its Latin Club and as a member of both the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society … posted a 4.67 high school GPA and participated on a state-qualifying Quiz Bowl team … son of former Marshall linebacker Dionte Wilson.

***

Grant Wise, OL

Pace HS

Pace, Fla.

In High School: Made 45 consecutive starts in his prep career, helping Pace to a 35-10 record in that span while being credited by coaches with 485 knockdowns, zero sacks and zero pressures … two-time all-state honoree in 2023 and 2024 with selections for 2025 still pending … named FACA 6A District I Player of the Year in 2025 in guiding his team to a 10-2 record and a 6A regional semifinal appearance … played both tackle positions throughout the course of his junior season and earned a second-team MaxPreps All-American selection … powered Pace to a 10-2 record and a 6A regional semifinal berth as his squad ran for 2,759 yards and 45 touchdowns that season … first-team All-Northwest Florida honoree and all-area selection in 2024 … also collected All-Northwest Florida and All-Florida Panhandle honors in 2023 … named as an Adidas Freshman All-American and collected his first All-Northwest Florida selection in 2022 … consensus four-star prospect listed among the top 300 by all major outlets … listed as the No. 238 overall prospect by 247Sports, which ranked him as the nation’s No. 14 interior offensive lineman and No. 34 prospect in Florida … ranked No. 265 overall, No. 35 in Florida and No. 23 among interior linemen by Rivals … rated by ESPN as the nation’s 12th-best guard, the 46th-best player in Florida and the No. 291 player in the class overall … named as a four-star prospect and No. 248 overall prospect by PrepStar … was also a decorated powerlifter who captured Florida state titles in both the Olympic and traditional scoring classifications as a junior, clearing 405 pounds on bench, 350 on clean and 295 pounds in the snatch … was a state runner-up in the Olympic classification a year earlier … coached at Pace by Vance Smith … committed to Clemson on March 9, 2025.

Personal: Born July 2, 2007 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026 … graduated high school with honors with a 4.7 GPA … son of Ty Wise, who was a starting center at Miami (Fla.) that blocked for running backs Edgerrin James and Clinton Portis in his playing career spanning 1996-99.

***

Shavar Young Jr., CB

Webb School Of Knoxville

Knoxville, Tenn.

In High School: Combined for 3,600 yards from scrimmage across his junior and senior campaigns at Webb in addition to standing out on defense … two-time team captain … was a versatile offensive weapon as a senior in 2025, rushing 144 times for 1,087 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in addition to catching 52 passes for 751 yards and seven receiving touchdowns … also ranked third on the team in tackles (51) and forced two fumbles … named as a finalist for TSSAA DII-AA Mr. Football honors in Tennessee … rushed 61 times for 504 yards and five touchdowns and added 44 receptions for 503 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2024 … also added 121 tackles, 12 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) defensively in those two years and added 630 kickoff return yards and 224 punt return yards with two touchdowns … spent his sophomore season at Brentwood Academy before transferring back to Webb … caught 84 receptions for 1,130 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver in his one season at Brentwood Academy ... rated among the top-21 players in Tennessee by Rivals (No. 14), 247Sports (No. 20) and ESPN (No. 21) … picked as an All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … as a junior, was a key contributor to Webb’s state championship in basketball … coached by Don Mahoney at Webb School … committed to Clemson on Aug. 2, 2024.

Personal: Born Dec. 12, 2006 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2026.