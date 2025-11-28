Clemson Cracks Five-Star Recruit's Top 10
The Clemson Tigers have caught fire on the 2027 recruiting trail, picking up a crystal ball for a four-star receiver and landing in a four-star safety’s top 12 within the past week.
Most recently, five-star linebacker Cooper Witten — the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten — placed Clemson in his top-10 finalists.
The highly-touted recruit ranks as the No. 19 player nationally, the No. 1 LB and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas, according to Rivals.
The Tigers and Dabo Swinney have been in contact with Witten for nearly all of 2025, hosting him for an unofficial visit in late March of this year, and subsequently offered him in early June following a school camp. But, Clemson isn’t the only finalist that he’s visited multiple times.
Oklahoma — his first offer — and Tennessee have led the way, hosting him three times, while Notre Dame and Ohio State have each brought him in twice. Texas A&M has also hosted him on one occasion.
The 6-foot-1 backer attends Liberty Christian High School and has had a spot on the varsity team since seventh grade. However, he didn’t see the field until his freshman year. Witten made an immediate impact for the Warriors, putting up 82 tackles, four for a loss, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, three blocked field goals and two interceptions — taking one back for a touchdown.
As a sophomore, Witten became a threat on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he logged 45 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one blocked punt, eight pass deflections and five interceptions — with two returned to the endzone for scores. At wide receiver, he was just as impressive, recording 15 receptions for 263 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has a 64-yard kickoff return on special teams.
This past season, Witten fully broke out and earned his well-deserved fifth star, registering 87 tackles, nine for a loss, two sacks, 10 QB hurries, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries — taking one back for a score — four pass deflections and one interception. Offensively, he caught 41 balls for 709 yards and 12 touchdowns.
All of that has made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the country, and one scout offered a detailed look at why his game stands out.
“Versatile linebacker that possesses range, sideline to sideline top-end speed and tremendous instincts,” Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire said. “Primarily played safety as a sophomore but has since walked down into a more traditional linebacker role. Needs to continue developing his ability to strike and physicality in the box, but has top-tier athleticism to make plays in space and cover."