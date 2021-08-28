Looking Ahead: FSU Has Two Quarterbacks, But Do They Have One?

The is an old saying in football, "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one." It appears, at least at Florida State, they may have that problem.



"Two incredible players, also incredible young men," head coach Mike Norvell said of Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton. "Who they are on the field, I mean, they're play-makers. I think you've seen that throughout the course of their careers. Jordan this past season did some remarkable things through some extreme challenges, dealing with injuries, missed time, continuing to grow and respond throughout that year.



With McKenzie and his story. Somebody that I have great familiarity with, having to compete against him, now getting a chance to coach him day in and day out. They're two young men that they bring it every day. The appreciation for the opportunity, the appreciation for what it takes in the process to grow and develop."

Head coach Mike Norvell, who inherited a mess at FSU, is looking to return the school to the pride and success they experienced under the late Bobby Bowden. But if they are going to return to the glory days one thing is certain, they will need a single quarterback, a leader. But now seven days before they are to take the field for the first time in 2021, they still do not have that guy.

"They're a joy to coach every single day," Norvell said. "To see them compete with each other, the quarterback position is unique, and those guys are both battling, bringing out the best of themselves and bringing out the best of each other in how they grow and how they develop and what they do on the field, off the field, in the weight room, on the practice field. Tremendous leaders for our program.