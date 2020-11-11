SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Looking Ahead: FSU Announces Four Players Out For Season

Christopher Hall

Clemson is enjoying a much-needed bye week this week as they hope to get back closer to full strength in time for next Saturday's high noon kick off in Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. 

While Clemson (7-1) remains optimistic about a few players who were either sidelined prior to the Tigers' 47-40 double-overtime loss in South Bend or during the contest against the Fighting Irish, FSU head coach Mike Norvell hasn't been quite as lucky. 

Quartained himself due to catching Covid-19 earlier this season causing him to miss the Miami game, Norvell's Seminoles (2-5) will now have to move forward indefinitely without a quartet of players. 

Star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a leg injury in the loss against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The hits don't stop there as the Noles have also lost a key piece in the offensive trenches with Devontay Love-Taylor, who is out for the year with a knee injury. 

Additionally, former QB1 James Blackman and WR Tamorrion Terry are no longer with the team. Per 247 Sports, Blackman plans to graduate and transfer to another program while Terry, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, is opting out. Terry, the team's leading receiver, battled a knee injury as well over the last few weeks. It is unknown at this time if he will enter the draft, return to FSU next season or seek to transfer. 

As for Clemson, linebacker James Skalski is still not quite ready to return after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. Mike Jones Jr, Bryan Bresee, Lannden Zanders, Nolan Turner, Matt Bockhorst, Andrew Booth Jr, Justin Mascoll are all nursing what is believed mostly to be non-major injuries. 

The silver lining is quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to have recovered nicely from Covid-19 and should be available for Clemson's trip to Florida State on Nov. 21. It's extra good news for Swinney who revealed backup D.J. Uigalelei hasn't fully recovered from an injury sustained in the win over Miami on Oct. 10 which has limited him in his first two career starts. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Seeing Clemson, Tirico Touts Playoff Expansion

NBC Sports analyst Mike Tirico, who called the game between Clemson and Notre Dame, appeared on the Rich Eisen Show Monday to tout an expansion to the College Football Playoff. Tirico wants an expansion from four teams to eight teams.

Travis Boland

Postgame Tweet Puts Clemson Loss In Perspective

Clemson defensive lineman K.J. Henry tweeted shortly after the Tigers 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday. Henry said the tweet was to put the loss in perspective compared to what is happening in the world.

Travis Boland

ACC Releases Men's Basketball Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide men's basketball schedule Tuesday. Clemson's home games include Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Press Release

NFL Hall of Famer Says Lawrence Should Consider Returning to Clemson

NFL Hall of Famer and former 49ers quarterback Steve Young says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should strongly consider returning to school next season to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets.

JP-Priester

Patience Pays Off as Cornell Powell Shines Against Notre Dame

Cornell Powell has patiently waited his turn at Clemson and while the fifth year senior has been a reliable target all season, it has been over the last two games in which he's really made an impact on the offense, particularly against Notre Dame last Saturday

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is Over NFL Speculation

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is done talking about the speculation of when he'll go to the NFL and where he could land in 2021.

Brad Senkiw

What We Learned from a Clemson Loss at Notre Dame

Clemson had chances to beat Notre Dame, but it was the other team that made the key plays at the most opportune time.

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Notre Dame 47 Clemson 40: Position Grades

All Clemson takes a look back at the Tigers heartbreaking double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend and grades out how each position performed in the primetime matchup.

JP-Priester

by

ValorTiger

Swinney Updates Injuries: Ladson Out For 'a couple of weeks'

Tuesday evening, Swinney met with the media via Zoom and updated the current status of the players who were either unavailable last Saturday or were injured in the game.

Zach Lentz

Uiagalelei Named ACC Rookie of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s double-overtime contest against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Zach Lentz