Clemson is enjoying a much-needed bye week this week as they hope to get back closer to full strength in time for next Saturday's high noon kick off in Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

While Clemson (7-1) remains optimistic about a few players who were either sidelined prior to the Tigers' 47-40 double-overtime loss in South Bend or during the contest against the Fighting Irish, FSU head coach Mike Norvell hasn't been quite as lucky.

Quartained himself due to catching Covid-19 earlier this season causing him to miss the Miami game, Norvell's Seminoles (2-5) will now have to move forward indefinitely without a quartet of players.

Star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a leg injury in the loss against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The hits don't stop there as the Noles have also lost a key piece in the offensive trenches with Devontay Love-Taylor, who is out for the year with a knee injury.

Additionally, former QB1 James Blackman and WR Tamorrion Terry are no longer with the team. Per 247 Sports, Blackman plans to graduate and transfer to another program while Terry, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, is opting out. Terry, the team's leading receiver, battled a knee injury as well over the last few weeks. It is unknown at this time if he will enter the draft, return to FSU next season or seek to transfer.

As for Clemson, linebacker James Skalski is still not quite ready to return after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. Mike Jones Jr, Bryan Bresee, Lannden Zanders, Nolan Turner, Matt Bockhorst, Andrew Booth Jr, Justin Mascoll are all nursing what is believed mostly to be non-major injuries.

The silver lining is quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to have recovered nicely from Covid-19 and should be available for Clemson's trip to Florida State on Nov. 21. It's extra good news for Swinney who revealed backup D.J. Uigalelei hasn't fully recovered from an injury sustained in the win over Miami on Oct. 10 which has limited him in his first two career starts.