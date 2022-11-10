Louisville Looking to Get 'Bad Taste' Out of Their Mouths From Last Year's Loss to Clemson

Clemson has never lost to Louisville. Since the Cardinals joined the ACC ahead of the 2014 season, the Tigers have won each of the seven matchups between the two programs.

However, if No. 10 Clemson (8-1, 6-0) is to keep that streak alive, as well as its 38-game home winning streak, Dabo Swinney's team must get by a Louisville (6-3, 3-3) team that is currently playing its best football, after starting the season 1-2.

“We’re certainly playing with a lot more confidence as a football team overall compared to a month ago," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I think once you get after the first part of the season, you kind of get a good identity of your team. You kind of know where your strengths and weaknesses are after the first four or five games. We were inconsistent early on playing, and I think over the last four games, we’ve really found some consistency."

Last season, the Cardinals dropped a heartbreaker at home to the Tigers. Down six with less than a minute to play, Malik Cunningham drove Louisville down to the Clemson 2-yard line, but would then be stuffed on four consecutive plays. It's a loss that still doesn't sit well with Satterfield's team.

"There are certain games that stand out more than others," Satterfield said. "That’s certainly one that stands out and probably will, for a long time. Hopefully, we get that bad taste out of our mouths.”

For Louisville, a marquee win over a program like Clemson could have far-reaching implications, according to Satterfield. Not only for this season but the future, as well.

“Huge, obviously. To beat a team so recognizable like Clemson, that’s won national championships, that has won 38 straight at home, certainly the future of your program looks really good. It impacts recruits and impacts the future that way, which is huge obviously. It also just proves that we’re headed in the right direction. Just to know that hey, we’re not there yet, but we want to continue to get better and better as a football team. This would be another step in the right direction.”

While the Cardinals are riding high, having won five of its past six games, Clemson is coming off a demoralizing 35-14 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame. The Tigers committed two costly turnovers that led to 14 points and also had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown.

Louisville comes in having the third most interceptions (14) in the country and Satterfield insists winning the turnover margin on the road will be key.

"We have our work cut out for us going against this team," Satterfield said. "We know we’re going to have to play a great game. We’ve got to win the turnover margin; we’ve got to win the big play side of the ball, on both sides of the ball. We should be ready to go."