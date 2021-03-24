Goodrich Giving Clemson Depth at Nickel

Clemson's shortage of cornerbacks this spring has forced the Tigers to get a little more creative in the secondary, but it's something that could turn out to be a positive in the long run at the nickel cornerback spot.

Without Derion Kendrick, who left the program, and Malcolm Greene, who is having offseason surgery, senior Mario Goodrich has taken a break from battling for a starting outside role to work on playing inside.

"Mario is fine. It's something he's always kind of worked out a little bit, but it's something I think with the, with the six guys that we got," Swinney said. "We've got six good guys that I think are going to be able to play winning football for us next season and we're going to need two of those guys to give us depth."

Goodrich is the only player currently in spring ball who has played that role with Clemson goes with a nickel defense, something they will need against high-powered passing games. But Greene will be a huge factor at that position when he's healthy.

"He has great experience and Mario's another guy who's done it some, and, you know, really, really wants to continue to grow in that role as well as corner," Swinney said. "SO continue to cross-train both of those guys and then we've got our other guys that are working a lot there as well and (safeties) Tyler Venables and (R.J.) Mickens and (linebacker) Trenton (Simpson) still working there. So we're developing some good, some good depth that I feel good about. And I think those two guys will do a nice job for us as we as we get ready for the season."

