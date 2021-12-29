Campbell Feels Clemson Has Ideal Program in College Football

ORLANDO — With the ever-changing environment in college football, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has wanted his program to be structured more like Clemson’s than any other.

Why?

“I really believe (Dabo Swinney) built his program through transformational leadership and a transformational value system,” Campbell said. “It’s really hard to find in our profession today, probably getting harder and will continue to get harder.”

Campbell and his Cyclones will get a first-hand look at the Clemson program on Wednesday when they face the 19th-ranked Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“To be honest with you, it’s why I have so much respect for Coach Swinney and what the Clemson program has done,” Campbell said.

Twelve players from Iowa State have entered the transfer portal and the Cyclones’ top player, running back Breece Hall, has opted out of the Cheez-It Bowl. Campbell was asked in the coaches press conference on Tuesday how he plans to attack these issues and if the changes in college football will affect the way he continues to build his program.

“I don’t think you do much about it other than you keep building your program,” the Cyclones’ head coach said. “It's certainly an interesting time. I think whatever my opinions are on what this time is are really irrelevant other than I still believe that the college journey between 18 and 22 years old is about -- it's transformational rather than transactional.”

Clemson has had its own issues, as well. Nine Tigers since the start of the 2021 season have entered the transfer portal. So, the program is not been immune to the ever-changing landscape of the sport. But while teams all across the country have had NFL caliber players opted out of this year’s bowl games, Clemson has not. Again, showing the leadership within the program, as well as how veteran players value its culture and structure.

“I have always believed it’s about the entire collegiate experience. And to me, you only continue to strengthen and build your program in a time where I think the rest of the world wants you to become transactional,” Campbell said. “The rest of the college football landscape wants you to become transactional…

“… But, if that’s not the way we can coach or I can coach, then maybe that’s not the way to continue to do it anymore, as well. But for me, it's continuing to build your program the right way and continue to align yourself with the coaches and players that believe in that kind of system,” Campbell continued. “We have been very fortunate. We have had great alignment and little turnover in our program. For the first time, we have had a little bit of it, but you learn from it, build from it, and continue to try to build your program the right way.”