ESPN's Kiper Lists Just One Clemson Tiger in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the obvious first overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't have running back Travis Etienne in his first 32 picks.

It's not breaking news that ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first mock NFL draft since the deadline for underclassmen to declare passed.

The four-letter network's veteran NFL draft analyst has never minced words when it comes to his thoughts on what kind of prospect Lawrence has become. And he's certainly not alone with those feelings and predictions.

Here's what Kiper wrote about Lawrence in his recent first-round release:

Let's kick off Urban Meyer's rebuild in Jacksonville with a franchise quarterback. Lawrence is one of the best quarterback prospects I've studied over the past decade, and he has all the makings of a superstar, from arm talent to size to the ability to process at the position. And we know Meyer likes him from his comments in 2019. Make no mistake, though; this is not going to be a quick fix. The Jaguars were 1-15 for a reason. They have some talent to build around on offense, with wide receivers Lavisak Shenault Jr. and DJ Chalk Jr. and running back James Robinson, but they need to add protection for Lawrence on the offensive line. Will free-agent left tackle Cam Robinson be back? It's no sure thing. The good news for Meyer and new general manager Trent Baalke is that they have another first-round pick (No. 25) and an extra second-round pick from the Yannick Ngakoue trade with the Vikings.

However, after scrolling through the other 31 first-round picks, Kiper doesn't show any more love to Clemson players. Star running back Travis Etienne, who came back to Clemson in 2020 looking to improve his draft stock, appears to be a fringe first-round selection and is much likelier to go in the second round.

Kiper doesn't go past the first round, but it's easy to assume he doesn't have Etienne too far down past the first 32 picks. Alabama's Najee Harris is the only running back listed in Kiper's mock draft. Harris is projected to go 30th overall to the Buffalo Bills.

Maybe the Jags, who have two first-round picks, could use their first-overall second-round selection on Lawrence's former backfield mate. Other teams that could eye Etienne in the second round include the Atlanta Falcons, L.A. Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Had Etienne entered the draft a year ago, he likely would've been a second-round pick. The only running back taken in the first round in 2020 was LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who went to the Kansas City Chiefs with the final pick.

Etienne rushed for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 588 receiving yards. Clemson's all-time leading rusher also set the ACC record for career rushing yards in 2020.

Clemson has had multiple first-round picks in three of the last four drafts, but there isn't another consensus guy to keep that going. Left tackle Jackson Carman left the Tigers early but he won't hear his name called until the second or third round.

Had receiver Justyn Ross been healthy in 2020 or if cornerback Derion Kendrick had entered as an underclassman, one or both of them might've been first-round talents.

Kiper has Justin Fields, the former Ohio State QB and rival of Lawrence's since their high school days in Georgia, going seventh overall to the Detroit Lions, who are expected to move franchise QB Matthew Stafford this offseason.