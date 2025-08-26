Mental Toughness Pivotal to Clemson Tigers QB's Success
For a college athlete navigating the tricky landscape of constant media coverage and criticism, mental strength is just as important as the talent displayed on the field. Heading into the 2024 college football season, Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik could have easily fallen into the narrative the national media was building around him after an unremarkable sophomore year.
However, the former five-star made a concerted effort to block out the noise and focus on improving both as a player and as a leader, which helped him emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in college football while leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff.
Instead of carrying a giant chip on his shoulder, Klubnik explained that he welcomes criticism and would rather spend his time and energy improving himself than worrying about how others view him.
In an interview with reporter Crissy Froyd, the Clemson signal-caller offered insight into the tunnel vision that has helped him emerge as a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.
“I am not afraid to be told that I’m not great at something, because I know there are things I can get better at,” Klubnik told Froyd. “I’m not trying to prove anything. I’m just trying to be my best self. If I was trying to prove something to anybody, that means they had an effect on me before and they do not.”
Although the rising senior has done his best to block out criticism, he’s only human, and just 21 years old. Still, rather than letting negative perceptions discourage him, Klubnik used them as motivation
“Last year, when (I was at the Manning Passing Academy), I only got interviewed by two people,” Klubnik said. “I’m looking around and there’s a crowd around everybody else. A year ago, everybody told me I sucked and I didn’t get my approval from that, but I still heard it. That was definitely some fuel, and I think I’m still kind of living off that a little bit.”
That motivation clearly paid off, as Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns (third-most in the FBS) and just six interceptions while leading Clemson to the first round of the College Football Playoff.
While Klubnik showcased impressive mental fortitude during his bounce-back season, he also credited head coach Dabo Swinney for continuing to reinforce his belief in him.
“I just knew there was going to be a lot of noise. He’s a young person, and I just felt like it was important that I let him know that I fully believed in him,” Swinney said. “I didn’t want him worrying about me going out and getting another guy. I wanted him to know, hey, you’re my guy.”
That trust has also carried over to in-game situations, where Klubnik explained he now has more freedom to read defenses and make his own tags based on what is presented to him.
“I’ve continued to get more freedom within the offense,” Klubnik said. “I feel like I know what’s about to be called before it’s called in. Having freedom in one-on-one tags, checks and stuff like that is continually getting more and more.”
As Clemson prepares to take on No. 9 LSU, the nation will watch Klubnik face off against Garrett Nussmeier, another quarterback who is projected to be a first-round pick. If Klubnik continues to build on his growth, he could put together one of the best single-season performances by a quarterback in program history.