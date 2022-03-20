CLEMSON, S.C.- Part of Mike Reed's recruiting pitch seems to be fairly simple.

A large number of today's high school recruits are looking for early playing time, and that's exactly what happens for most players that choose to attend Clemson and play for Reed.

"If you're a corner out there and want to play, come to Clemson. Because you're going to play" Reed said.

Reed has been coaching the cornerbacks at Clemson since 2013 and is now the longest-tenured assistant on Dabo Swinney's staff. During his time with the Tigers, it hasn't been uncommon to see freshmen corners on the field early and often.

"I don't recruit kids to come sit on the bench," Reed said. "Heck, I'm 50 years old. I mean, I'm not promised tomorrow. I want to see them play."

The Tigers' new assistant head coach only asks that his players be willing to put in the work.

"All I ask for you to do is be coachable," Reed said. "Give me good effort, and be detailed, you know, and more than likely you will play out here."

Clemson signed three corners in the 2022 recruiting class. SI99 member Toriano Pride and blue-chip talent Jeadyn Lukus were both early enrollees and are taking part in spring practice, with Myles Oliver set to join the team in time for fall camp.

With last year's starters, Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich, both now headed to the NFL, all three, as well as some of the other younger defensive backs on the roster will have opportunities to see the field.

Even rising sophomore, Andrew Mukuba, who played safety last season and won ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, is getting some reps at corner. Something that will only add more versatility to the Tigers' secondary.

"Next man up, and it's a good thing for a lot of younger kids," Reed said. "Because now they're getting put in a position that they may not have been in. Like we may have a safety playing corner. You know, Mukuba's getting some reps at corner, which now makes him versatile. It now makes him a better cover guy than before. Because now he's going against receivers out in space, whereas as a safety, you don't get that space."

