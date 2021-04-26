Monday Morning Reset: Big Week for Clemson's NFL Hopefuls

This is the week when dreams come true, Clemson fans will find pro teams to pull for and Trevor Lawrence makes Tiger history.

This is the week when dreams will come true, Clemson fans will find pro teams to pull for and Trevor Lawrence makes Tiger history in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When the former quarterback has his name called as the No. 1 selection of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, which is widely projected and expected, he'll become the first Clemson product to ever go first overall.

But he isn't the only one who will celebrate with family, friends and coaches. Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell and Jackson Carman will join the pro ranks at some point this week.

One of the most anticipated events of the sports calendar will take Cleveland by storm and produce hours of entertainment.

Before we get into what's happening this week, here's a look back at some of our top headlines from last week:

Dabo Swinney says Lawrence checks every box at the next level

Former NFL coach sees a lot of a QB legend in Clemson's top draft pick

Valerie Cagle has become a star in just the second season of Tiger softball

Subscribe to FanNation to see who will be at Clemson's Elite Retreat

Will Clemson's two freshmen QB actually show up on campus?

Here's a look at the top storylines for this week:

1. Man of the hour: Lawrence is going to be the most talked-about athlete in sports this week. Sure, there will be some criticisms and speculation thrown about but plenty of praise as well before Thursday. At the end of the day, head coach Urban Meyer and the city of Jacksonville have a marketable star on their hands. He's already landed a deal with Gatorade, and Lawrence is primed for success.

2. Draft destinations: We know what jersey Lawrence will be wearing in 2021, but what about the rest of the former Tigers? Etienne would fit well in Pittsburgh. Amari Rodgers has already mentioned joining his buddy in Jacksonville, Maybe Powell will be the next Tiger to go to the Raiders. Be sure to check out Clemson SI all week to find out the best fits.

3. Building off success: Clemson baseball completed a sweep of Wake Forest at home over the weekend, improving the Tigers' record to 12-12 in ACC play. It's a start to rebuilding confidence, but the Tigers still have a long way to go to get into NCAA tournament talk. They get the midweek off before hosting No. 7 Louisville this weekend.

4. Record unreal: 37-4. That's the record of Clemson softball heading into the final series of the regular season. John Rittman's squad has won 17 consecutive games following a sweep of N.C. State over the weekend. They'll finish up against Syracuse on the road and get ready for the postseason. It should be a long one for the second-year program that seems to have no cap on potential right now.

5. What sport is next?: Clemson's athletic department announced last week that it's reinstating the men's track & field program and cross country, but it's also adding another women's sport. It probably won't be long before a decision is made, so what will it be? Lacrosse, field hockey, gymnastics and beach volleyball could all be on the list.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.