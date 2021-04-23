Dabo Swinney: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Checks Every Box

Joining a Sports Spectrum live stream with FOX analyst and former Washington quarterback Brock Huard, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney only antagonized the idea of Trevor Lawrence being his most draft prepared Tiger ever.

While it's no surprise Swinney has supreme confidence in his quarterback of the last three seasons, the head coach talked very in-depth about his appreciation for Lawrence's contributions to the program, as well as drooling over No. 16's NFL potential.

"Yeah, (Lawrence) is special, man; the good Lord was in a good mood when he made him," Swinney said. "He must have had football on his mind that day because man, you look up the epitome of the quarterback, I mean, he's just the poster child in every area.

"I've had a lot of great players, but there's always something I can say, like, okay, Grady Jarrett, for example. This guy, he's unbelievable. He's an All-Pro, he's all these things, but he's 6-foot-0. I mean, we've had a little bit of everything. But Trevor, like if there are 100 boxes on the wish list of a quarterback, he checks them all. There isn't one (he doesn't)."

While comments from Lawrence's Sports Illustrated cover story led to the QB defending his motivation, Swinney didn't hesitate to rattle off the quarterback's skill set and portfolio.

"(Lawrence) has got size," Swinney said. "He's tough. He's a leader. He's smart. He prepares; he loves to prepare. He's a grinder. He's humble; even though he looks like Hollywood, there's no Hollywood in him. He's low maintenance, and he's a great teammate. He can make every throw that you could possibly want, beautiful skills when it comes to passing the football and accuracy, and his ability to process and anticipate.

"This will be the easiest (NFL) transition of any kid I've ever had, and he's been in the spotlight since the ninth grade. He's been a starter since the ninth grade; this guy's been on TV, he's been on social media, he's had expectations, he's been in every seven on seven...he's been the guy with enormous expectations, forever. That's his norm."

