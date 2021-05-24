Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Softball Sees Successful Season Close

Clemson softball lays the groundwork in Year 2 for plenty more success as a program. Plus, Tiger baseball needs a big week in the ACC tournament.

There were no reasons to hang any heads as the Clemson softball team exited the field in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sunday.

The Tigers completed an amazing success story, winning an ACC regular-season title and over 40 games in just the second season as a program. Even though it came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Alabama in the Crimson Tide's home regional, Clemson made the NCAA tournament in its first full season.

“To win 44 games in your second year as a program is pretty remarkable,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said. “You don’t do that without a lot of great people and a lot of great players.”

Behind star two-way player Valerie Cagle, the Tigers made plenty of memories and found much to build on as a program moving forward. There will be enthusiasm from the team and Clemson faithful going into next season.

Hard to ask much more than that in this program's infancy.

“Just so proud of our staff and this team and the things that we accomplished this year," Rittman said.

Here are three storylines heading into this week to keep an eye on:

1. Clemson baseball: The Tigers were unable to get a single win against Duke over the weekend. Now they head to Charlotte for the ACC tournament needing a crazy deep run or the season will likely end. If Monte Lee's squad, an 11-seed taking on Louisville on Tuesday at 11 a.m., can't do that, their season likely ends this week in pool play. Clemson was barely hanging on the NCAA tournament bubble before the three losses to the Blue Devils. It would be a major disappointment for the program if they come up short of an NCAA bid.

2. Clemson men's golf: Could Larry Penley's storied career end with a Disney-like finish? The Tigers have a chance in the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., later this week to write the dream script. If this talented team can get into the match-play portion of the event, anything can happen. Penley, who's won more tournaments than anybody in ACC men's golf history, is chasing his second national championship.

3. Clemson football: Let the silly season begin. Players haven't returned for summer workouts quite yet, but things are heating up. Preseason college football magazines are soon to float out. Predictions for the season are being made. Breakdowns of the team and what the Tigers can/should accomplish this year really start to take off post-Memorial Day.

