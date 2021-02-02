New Mock Drafts Have Deshaun Watson heading To A New City

Trevor Lawrence may not be the only former Clemson quarterback who will happy on draft day. According to new mock drafts, the Jets may be looking to trade for Deshaun Watson.

It became clear that Watson wants out of Houston when sources revealed that he officially requested that the team trade him. These latest mock drafts argue that the Jets are the best choice for both Houston and Watson. The Jets became a rumored destination for Watson after former head coach Rex Ryan called for him to head to New York. The Jets have a new head coach and will be looking for a fresh start after the past few seasons.

A trade sending Watson to the Jets has appeared in two mock drafts now. The first from Ben Lindsey at Pro Football Focus explains that while Watson has to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to happen, "there is reason to believe New York would have some level of appeal." The other source suggesting this trade is Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports claims that the Jets' general manager needs to make this deal for Watson to save his job.

The draft is still three months away, and there is plenty of time for this situation to change. For now, the only thing clear is that Deshaun Watson does not want to play in Housten next season.