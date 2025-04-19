NFL Analyst Sees Clemson Defensive Star as Underrated During Draft Process
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week away and the only guarantee is that there is disagreement about where every player is slotted.
Put 30 NFL scouts in the same room and ask them about one player one is likely to get 30 different opinions. The same goes for those that analyze the draft, including former players and those that have followed the league for decades, such as CBS Sports NFL writer Pete Prisco.
Recently, he highlighted several players for his “Better-Than” team, a team in which he highlights players that he believes deserve better than how they’re perceived right now.
One of the Clemson Tigers that made the list is linebacker Barrett Carter, who to most NFL draft analysts and mock draft aficionados is seen as a late third-round pick.
Prisco clearly believes the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, who spent four years at Clemson, deserves better.
He wrote that he first came across Carter when he was watching other Tigers prospects. He compared Carter to Lavonte David, a 13-year pro who was the anchor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense his entire career. He was selected to one All-Pro team, one Pro Bowl team and helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. He has 1,602 tackles and 13 interceptions.
Prisco wrote that Carter is the “… perfect run-and-chase linebacker for the modern game.”
In a recent mock draft at ESPN, Carter was selected No. 102, a pick that belongs to the Detroit Lions. Another mock draft, also at ESPN, had his going No. 99 overall to the New York Giants.
The four-year letterman was a two-time all-America selection who finished his Tigers career with 254 tackles, including 31.5 for loss, with 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He started 40 of his 52 career games.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called Carter "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years.” Carter is the fifth linebacker to earn multiple all-conference selections in Swinney’s tenure.
Last season he was first-team All-ACC as he finished the season with 84 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery as he played in all 14 games. He was also a Butkus Award finalist, given to the nation’s best linebacker.
Four other Tigers could hear their names called during the draft. Safety RJ Mickens has been included in some mock drafts as a fourth-round pick after finishing his Tigers career with 229 tackles.
Defensive tackle Payton Page is seen by some as a potential sixth-round pick after he played more than 1,000 snaps with the Tigers and finished his career with 69 tackles.
Tight end Jack Briningstool is also seen as a sixth-round pick after catching 127 passes for his career. Offensive guard Marcus Tate is seen as a seventh-round pick after an All-ACC selection last season.