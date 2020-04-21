NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2014 Class

In a draft that will be unlike any other in the history of the league with a virtual format, the 2020 NFL Draft will take place Thursday-Saturday. Several Clemson products will unofficially begin the next chapter of their careers.

Today, we reflect on the 2014 draft class, including a pair of Super Bowl champions in Sammy Watkins and Bashaud Breeland in addition to offensive lineman Brandon Thomas, wide receiver Martavis Bryant and quarterback Tajh Boyd.

Highest selection: Sammy Watkins' 2014 fourth overall pick selection gave the Tigers back-to-back first-round picks (2013 Deandre Hopkins, 27th overall, Houston Texans) and was the highest overall pick from Clemson since 2007 with the late Gaines Adams (fourth overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The Fort Myers, Fla., native was selected by the Buffalo Bills, where he spent three seasons. He had a breakout year in 2015 catching 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns-the most he's scored in a single season thus far in his career. He scored eight touchdowns in his only year with the Los Angels Rams prior to signing a three-year $48 million contract with Kansas City in 2018. Watkins caught five passes for 98 yards in the Chiefs 31-20 Super Bowl LIV victory.

Quotable: "I think I can do just about anything on the field from wide receiver to running back to slot — I can make plays all over the field. What I love doing is dominating defenses. I think that's what I bring to the game and I think that's going to turn over to the NFL. When I come into the NFL, I think I can be that dominant receiver." — Sammy Watkins

Most underrated: Breeland was selected in the fourth round (102nd overall) by the Washington Redskins. He played his first four NFL seasons in Washington where he recorded 215 solo tackles and eight interceptions including a 96-yard pick-six at the expense of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens in Week 14 of the 2017 season. After a forgettable stint in Green Bay, he signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in 2019. In week four of the 2019 season, he recovered a fumble in the endzone and returned in 100 yards to paydirt in a 34-30 triumph over Detroit. In Super Bowl LIV in February, Breeland led his team in tackles (seven) and tallied an interception win over. Last week, he inked another one-year deal with the Chiefs.

Hometown boys: The 2014 draft featured two Clemson football players with ties to the Upstate. Brandon Thomas (third round, San Francisco 49ers) and Martavis Bryant (fourth round, Pittsburgh Steelers) played at nearby Dorman and T. L. Hanna high schools, respectively.

Other Tigers drafted: Quarterback Tajh Boyd (sixth round, New York Jets)