Nine Clemson Tigers Football Stars Selected to Senior Bowl Watch List
Nine draft-eligible Clemson Tigers were named to the Senior Bowl watch list on Wednesday, giving them a chance to impress the selection committee throughout the regular season.
The Tigers, ranked No. 14 in the preseason AP Top 25, are a little more than a week away from their season opener against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Aug. 31.
Clemson players selected to the watch list included tight end Jake Briningstool, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart, linebacker Barrett Carter, running back Phil Mafah, defensive back R.J. Mickens, offensive lineman Blake Miller, offensive lineman Walker Parks, punter Aidan Swanson and offensive lineman Marcus Tate.
Mafah, Carter and Mickens all represented the Tigers at ACC media days earlier this summer. The fourth representative, quarterback Cade Klubnik, is draft-eligible but not a senior.
All four are going to play a big role in Clemson’s season, as the Tigers hope to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2020 season. Before the expanded playoff, which starts this season with 12 teams, the Tigers had the second-most CFP appearances with six, behind only Alabama with eight.
Clemson failed to reach the ACC title game last year, as Florida State won the title with an undefeated 13-0 record.
Mafah had a breakthrough season last year, as he set career highs with 965 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and 179 attempts. He also caught 21 passes and put up those numbers with only five starts.
Carter is coming off an All-ACC selection last year and has 170 career tackles, with 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 15 pass-breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was also an All-American in 2022.
Mickens returns for a fifth season of college after he had 50 tackles, including four for loss last season. He was a 2022 Third-Team All-ACC pick by Phil Steele after he had 55 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.
The game, held in Mobile, Ala., each year, is one of the most scouted all-star games once the regular season is concluded. The invitation comes with a place on one of two teams that will be coached by an NFL coaching staff. Every NFL team has scouts in attendance and many general managers also attend the week of practices.
This year’s game will be played on Feb. 1.
In some cases, a great week at the Senior Bowl can help a draft-eligible player earn a spot in the annual NFL Scouting Combine in February in Indianapolis.