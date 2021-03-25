No one Has a Home On the Offensive Line...Yet

The Clemson Tigers are looking to be in a better place when they exit the spring practice season on the offensive line than they were a year ago.

According to head coach Dabo Swinney part of ensuring that the issues, namely depth, they experienced last season are no more is making sure that everyone on the line understands they don’t have a home...yet.

"No ain't nobody found a home, we're cross-training everybody," Swinney said. "We got guys cross-training all over the place. We have to come out of spring with the type of [offensive line] depth we didn't have last spring. Last fall camp, we came out of it with six guys we thought could play winning football for us. We were lucky the top five guys pretty much stayed healthy.

"We are way ahead now than this time last year on the offensive line and it's not even close. I'm excited about that. I do think we can come out of this fall camp with hopefully 10 or 11 guys. Part of that is experimenting, cross-training, and developing different types of chemistry and roles. At the end of the day, you want to get your five best on the field. And then your sixth, seventh, and so on. We are in that process now. But nobody has found a home."

