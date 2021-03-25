FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Search

No one Has a Home On the Offensive Line...Yet

The Clemson Tigers are looking to be in a better place when they exit the spring practice season on the offensive line than they were a year ago.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Clemson Tigers hope that their offensive line struggles from a year ago are in the rearview mirror. 

According to head coach Dabo Swinney part of ensuring that the issues, namely depth, they experienced last season are no more is making sure that everyone on the line understands they don’t have a home...yet. 

"No ain't nobody found a home, we're cross-training everybody," Swinney said. "We got guys cross-training all over the place. We have to come out of spring with the type of [offensive line] depth we didn't have last spring. Last fall camp, we came out of it with six guys we thought could play winning football for us. We were lucky the top five guys pretty much stayed healthy.

"We are way ahead now than this time last year on the offensive line and it's not even close. I'm excited about that. I do think we can come out of this fall camp with hopefully 10 or 11 guys. Part of that is experimenting, cross-training, and developing different types of chemistry and roles. At the end of the day, you want to get your five best on the field. And then your sixth, seventh, and so on. We are in that process now. But nobody has found a home." 

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

USATSI_15693380
Football

No one Has a Home On the Offensive Line...Yet

USATSI_15677391
Football

Spiller: 'This Was My Calling'

USATSI_14965837
Football

Clemson Football 2021 Spring Game Ticket Update

USATSI_15539127_168387971_lowres
Men's Basketball

Clemson's Prosper Enters Transfer Portal

USATSI_15677419_168387971_lowres
Football

Goodrich Giving Clemson Depth at Nickel

USATSI_14110548
Football

Xavier Thomas Still 'Has Work To Do'

DSC07256
Football

Dabo Swinney Eyes Orange and White Game

USATSI_13436613
Football

Deshaun Watson's List of Accusers Grows to 16; Attorney Releases Statement