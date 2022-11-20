No One To Blame for Turnovers Except Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — All season, No. 9 Clemson has been known for dominating the middle eight – the last four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second half.

In their 40-10 victory over Miami Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, the Tigers took care of business at the end of the second quarter. B.T. Potter capped a 14-play, 76-yard drive with a 32-yard field goal on the last play.

Potter’s kick gave the Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) a 24-0 lead at halftime. But that momentum did not carry over into the second half.

Clemson missed a long field goal attempt on its opening drive of the third quarter. Then quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw an interception on the second possession. Tight end Davis Allen fumbled on the third possession before Uiagalelei fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter to set up the Hurricanes’ lone touchdown.

“In the past, we have been doing really well coming out and getting points on the board, but we really struggled in the third quarter,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “Most of the time, it was turnovers. Right now, we just have that bug and I just told the guys, the only way you can overcome that is just hold yourself accountable and then keep playing and do not overthink it.

“But yeah, too many turnovers and that stopped that momentum going into that second half.”

The Tigers had 228 total yards in the first half, as they scored on four of their first six possessions. But they got sloppy in the second half, which prevented them from putting Miami away at the time.

After Uiagalelei’s fumble on the strip sack, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gathered his offense up and challenged them to go out and put the game away.

“Let’s get back on track here. Let’s finish well,” Swinney said he told the team.

Clemson responded to the challenge by scoring on each of its last two possessions. Running back Will Shipley capped an 8-play, 86-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Kobe Pace then scored from a yard out on the Tigers’ final possession of the night.

“I hate (the turnovers), but they played their way out of it. They responded,” Swinney said.

The Tigers finished the night with 447 total yards. They were 14-of-19 on third down. They ran for 207 yards, but once again turned the ball over three times.

In the last four games, they have turned the football over 12 times.

“Just keep playing. That is the way you get out of it,” Streeter said.

