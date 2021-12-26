Clemson's players knew Brent Venables wouldn't be around forever. They are thankful for what he did to help elevate the defense for a decade.

So when the former Tigers defensive coordinator left to become the head coach at Oklahoma, it didn't cast a pall over one of college football's most consistent stop units over the last eight years.

"Uneasy is not a good word to describe it all," Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski said Sunday about how the team felt when Venables left. "Every one of us understands what Coach V has brought to this program for the last 10 years. It's been great. Everyone is super excited for him, super happy for him. That is his next step. It was going to happen. We're all very happy for him. Uneasy? No."

Skalski said one of the reasons for the lack of real concern is because of who stayed. Wes Goodwin moves up from senior defensive analyst to Clemson's new defensive coordinator. No other on-field coaches departed, giving the Tigers the same voices they're used to hearing.

"Y'all just see the big picture," Skalski said. "It's Coach V and then everyone else. That's how it's painted, but there are so many moving parts. It's been so many years that I've been here that Wes is right there chopping wood. He's gotten better and better and being Coach V's right-hand man, I have the most confidence in the world that things keep going the way they've been going."

That appears to be the belief throughout the defense. Clemson only lost two defenders to the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the regular season, and both were gone regardless of Venables changing jobs. His sons, Jake and Tyler, are both suiting up for No. 19 Clemson (9-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl. And there have been no opt-outs heading into Wednesday's 5:45 p.m. game against Iowa State (7-5).

"Now we get to build something a little different and a little new," Skalski said. "I think all the young guys coming back are super excited. I know I'm excited to play one last game led by these (new coaches). Not one ounce of uneasiness."

