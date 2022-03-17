Notebook: After Clemson’s Pro Day, Verdict Still Out on Justyn Ross

NFL Scouts Still Have Questions About the Former Clemson Wide Receiver

CLEMSON, S.C. — Thursday was not a bad day for Justyn Ross, but the verdict is still out on where he stands in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Clemson wide receiver missed the last three games of the 2021 season after having surgery on his left foot, which he broke in the UConn game on November 13 of last year. As a result, he did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

Clemson’s Pro Day was the first time NFL coaches, scouts and general managers got an opportunity to see the All-ACC wide receiver since his surgery. He is also hoping to prove the surgery he had on his neck in 2020 is nothing to be concerned with either.

“I wanted to just show that I am healthy and that I can move around and play inside and outside receiver,” Ross said.

Ross, who said he has been talking a lot with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a little bit with the Las Vegas Raiders, ran a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash. He had a 31.5 in the vertical jump and a 9.8 in the broad jump.

“I feel like I went out there and took care of business. I felt like I did well,” Ross said.

Ross left the Tigers with 159 career receptions, 2,389 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns and a national championship.

Another solid performance from Skalski. James Skalski checked in at 228 pounds. The former Clemson linebacker ran a 4.70 in the 40 and had a 34-inch vertical. He also repped 26 lifts on the bench press (225 lbs.).

“I was really happy with them,” Skalski said. “I thought I hit my marks and then exceed expectations in some places. I felt really good. I felt explosive. I felt athletic.”

Skalski felt he exceed in the vertical jump and in the 40-yard dash.

“That was always a big question for me from people, but I did a (4.7). That is what I was looking for,” he said.

Good bounce back for Mario Goodrich. At the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, the former Clemson cornerback became sick. It was part of the reason why he pulled out at the Indianapolis event, that, and the rib injury he reaggravated while running the 40.

He initially broke his ribs while participating at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February.

But during Thursday’s Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, Goodrich checked in at 191 pounds, 15 pounds heavier than he was at the scouting combine earlier this month.

“I feel like I did pretty good,” Goodrich said. “I have not been training for like four or five weeks, so to come out and being able to do the drills, I feel like I did pretty well.”

At the last second, Goodrich decided to run the 40-yard dash, though he ran an official 4.52 at the combine. However, it was obvious his rib injury slowed him down just a bit, as he posted times of 4.62 and 4.60.

“I am not too worried about the 40. Teams know what is going on,” he said. “I mean, I was not able to train for four or five weeks. That is behind me. I am just glad I could produce in the drills.”

Big day for Spector, too. There are some who feel Baylon Spector will get drafted this year, and the former Clemson linebacker did not hurt those chances on Thursday.

Outside of safety Nolan Turner, Spector had perhaps the second-best day of the 10 participants at Clemson’s Pro Day. He had a 36-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10.2.

“I went out there and did my absolute best,” he said. “I had some good times, shuttle times. I was prepared for it. I went out there and did what I thought I could do. It was good.”

Spector came into Thursday hoping to improve his shuttle times and tighten up his skill work, areas he thought he lacked at the combine earlier this month. Now that all the combine and pro day stuff is complete, he’s glad he can turn his focus to football.

“I am glad I can start focusing on football for sure,” Spector said. “It is a process. You train for two and a half months. You do everything you can because it means so much to your performance and your platform that you have to put the best out there for yourself.

“So, I am excited to get back into good football shape and start doing football stuff again.”

Spector weighed in at 231 pounds. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.