Clemson at Notre Dame: ACC Championship Recruiting Comparison

Clemson vs. Notre Dame: ACC Championship Recruiting Comparison

Clemson and Notre Dame regularly recruit at some of the highest levels in the country and with the two teams set to square off for a second time this weekend All Clemson compares the talent from each teams depth chart.
Author:
Publish date:

For the second time in six weeks, Clemson and Notre Dame will face off this weekend in Charlotte in the biggest ACC Championship Game to date. 

These are two teams that recruit at a high level year in and year out, so let's take a look at how they measure up against one another using each teams most recent depth chart and the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings.

Quarterback:

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

2018  5*

1

1 (No. 16 All-Time)

Ian Book (Notre Dame)

2016  3*

20

517

Lawrence is back for this one and as well as D.J. Uiagalelei played in the double overtime loss, having their three-year starter back makes a huge difference for Clemson. The quarterback was a non-factor in the running game last time and that will likely not be the case in the rematch. While Book is playing the best football of his career, he still isn't Trevor Lawrence.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back:

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

Travis Etienne (Clemson)

2017  4*

15

213

Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)

2019  4*

24

367

These are two of the best running backs in the country this season and both will be major focal points of the opposing defense. After being completely shut down in the first game, Etienne needs to be a factor in this one. The best players shine on the biggest stages and that is exactly what the Tigers will be playing on this weekend. He hasn't had the kind of season most thought he would, but a big game on Saturday could change all that. 

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Wide Receiver:

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

E.J. Williams. (Clemson)

2020  4*

13

69

Cornell Powell 

2016  4*

30

159

Amari Rodgers

2017  4*

16

117

Javon McKinley (Notre Dame)

2016  4*

18

114

Ben Skowronek

2018  4*

118

772

Avery Davis

2017  4*

8 (Dual QB)

246

The Clemson receiver group has been ravaged by injuries this season but that has not stopped Powell and Rodgers from both having career years. Both had big nights in the first game in South Bend and both will need to step up again. The Tigers are hopeful that Frank Ladson Jr will be back for this one too. Do not discount these Notre Dame receivers though. They can make plays when their number is called as was the case in South Bend back in November.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End:

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

Braden Galloway (Clemson)

2018  3*

41

858

Brock Wright (Notre Dame)

2017  4*

2

71

While the Tigers have gotten more production from the tight end position this season, it has been hit and miss at times. However, Notre Dame's second leading pass catcher this season is five-star freshman Michael Mayer, and he isn't even at the the top of the depth chart. The Irish absolutely lean on their ground game but when they do throw it they like to feature the tight ends and they have multiple players they can run out there at the position, two of those being former blue-chip players.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Offensive Line:

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

LT Jackson Carman (Clemson)

2018  5*

1

17

LG Matt Bockhorst

2017  4*

17

240

C Cade Stewart

2016  3*

163

2021

RG Will Putnam

2019  4*

5

101

LT Jordan McFadden

2018  3*

66

819

LT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

2016  4*

7

80

LG Aaron Banks

2017  4*

17

166

C Zeke Correll

2019  4*

3

95

RG Josh Lugg

2017  4*

15

120

RT Robert Hainsey

2017  4*

5

84

The Irish are without their starting center and right guard, but they have recruited so well along the offensive line that they can just plug in another former blue-chip player at each position. Highly ranked blue-chip players at that. While they might lose some experience, this still one of the best offensive lines in the country. 

Advantage: Notre Dame

Defensive Line:

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

DE K.J. Henry (Clemson)

2018  5*

3

14

DT Tyler Davis 

2019  4*

12

137

DT Bryan Bresee

2020  5*

1

1

DE Myles Murphy

2020  5*

1

7

DE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)

2016  4*

10

133

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

2017  3*

18 

472

NG Kurt Hinish

2017  3*

42

519

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

2016  3*

40

652

These are two of the best defensive fronts in the country. They both are extremely hard to run against and both can get after the passer. The Tigers were without Tyler Davis in the first game and having him back is critical to the Tigers success in attempting to slow down the Notre Dame ground game.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebackers:

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

SAM Mike Jones Jr (Clemson)

2018  4*

15

210

MIKE James Sklaski

2016  3*

44

680

WILL Baylon Spector 

2017  3*

45

609

BLB Shayne Simon (Notre Dame)

2018  4*

6

90

MLB Drew White 

2017  3*

41

977

ROV Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2017  3*

31 (ATH)

456

Clemson was without Skalski and Jones the first time around and their absences were indeed felt. Their return should help bolster the Tigers run defense. These Notre Dame linebackers are pretty good players too and are a big part of why the Irish have been so good against the run. It's pretty safe to say that both of these groups have outplayed their recruiting rankings.

Advantage: Push

Secondary:

PositionClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)

2018  5*

4 (WR)

26

SS Lannden Zanders

2019  3*

61

781

FS Nolan Turner

2016

N/A

N/A

CB Andrew Booth Jr

2019  5*

2

23

CB Nick McCloud (Notre Dame)

2016  3*

80

865

SS Shaun Crawford

2015  4*

14

112

FS Kyle Hamilton

2019  4*

5

60

CB Clarence Lewis

2020  3*

58

727

These are two really good secondary's. The backend of the Clemson defense seems to get better with each passing week and has become a strength on that side of the ball. The Notre Dame secondary has been really good all season long and their safeties are as good as they come. They are having to start Clarence Lewis, a true freshman, at one of the corner spots though. Expect the Tigers to test him early and often. 

Advantage: Push

