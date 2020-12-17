Clemson at Notre Dame: ACC Championship Recruiting Comparison

Clemson vs. Notre Dame: ACC Championship Recruiting Comparison
For the second time in six weeks, Clemson and Notre Dame will face off this weekend in Charlotte in the biggest ACC Championship Game to date.
These are two teams that recruit at a high level year in and year out, so let's take a look at how they measure up against one another using each teams most recent depth chart and the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings.
Quarterback:
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
2018 5*
1
1 (No. 16 All-Time)
Ian Book (Notre Dame)
2016 3*
20
517
Lawrence is back for this one and as well as D.J. Uiagalelei played in the double overtime loss, having their three-year starter back makes a huge difference for Clemson. The quarterback was a non-factor in the running game last time and that will likely not be the case in the rematch. While Book is playing the best football of his career, he still isn't Trevor Lawrence.
Advantage: Clemson
Running Back:
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Travis Etienne (Clemson)
2017 4*
15
213
Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)
2019 4*
24
367
These are two of the best running backs in the country this season and both will be major focal points of the opposing defense. After being completely shut down in the first game, Etienne needs to be a factor in this one. The best players shine on the biggest stages and that is exactly what the Tigers will be playing on this weekend. He hasn't had the kind of season most thought he would, but a big game on Saturday could change all that.
Advantage: Clemson (Slight)
Wide Receiver:
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
E.J. Williams. (Clemson)
2020 4*
13
69
Cornell Powell
2016 4*
30
159
Amari Rodgers
2017 4*
16
117
Javon McKinley (Notre Dame)
2016 4*
18
114
Ben Skowronek
2018 4*
118
772
Avery Davis
2017 4*
8 (Dual QB)
246
The Clemson receiver group has been ravaged by injuries this season but that has not stopped Powell and Rodgers from both having career years. Both had big nights in the first game in South Bend and both will need to step up again. The Tigers are hopeful that Frank Ladson Jr will be back for this one too. Do not discount these Notre Dame receivers though. They can make plays when their number is called as was the case in South Bend back in November.
Advantage: Clemson
Tight End:
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Braden Galloway (Clemson)
2018 3*
41
858
Brock Wright (Notre Dame)
2017 4*
2
71
While the Tigers have gotten more production from the tight end position this season, it has been hit and miss at times. However, Notre Dame's second leading pass catcher this season is five-star freshman Michael Mayer, and he isn't even at the the top of the depth chart. The Irish absolutely lean on their ground game but when they do throw it they like to feature the tight ends and they have multiple players they can run out there at the position, two of those being former blue-chip players.
Advantage: Notre Dame
Offensive Line:
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
LT Jackson Carman (Clemson)
2018 5*
1
17
LG Matt Bockhorst
2017 4*
17
240
C Cade Stewart
2016 3*
163
2021
RG Will Putnam
2019 4*
5
101
LT Jordan McFadden
2018 3*
66
819
LT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)
2016 4*
7
80
LG Aaron Banks
2017 4*
17
166
C Zeke Correll
2019 4*
3
95
RG Josh Lugg
2017 4*
15
120
RT Robert Hainsey
2017 4*
5
84
The Irish are without their starting center and right guard, but they have recruited so well along the offensive line that they can just plug in another former blue-chip player at each position. Highly ranked blue-chip players at that. While they might lose some experience, this still one of the best offensive lines in the country.
Advantage: Notre Dame
Defensive Line:
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
DE K.J. Henry (Clemson)
2018 5*
3
14
DT Tyler Davis
2019 4*
12
137
DT Bryan Bresee
2020 5*
1
1
DE Myles Murphy
2020 5*
1
7
DE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)
2016 4*
10
133
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
2017 3*
18
472
NG Kurt Hinish
2017 3*
42
519
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
2016 3*
40
652
These are two of the best defensive fronts in the country. They both are extremely hard to run against and both can get after the passer. The Tigers were without Tyler Davis in the first game and having him back is critical to the Tigers success in attempting to slow down the Notre Dame ground game.
Advantage: Clemson
Linebackers:
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
SAM Mike Jones Jr (Clemson)
2018 4*
15
210
MIKE James Sklaski
2016 3*
44
680
WILL Baylon Spector
2017 3*
45
609
BLB Shayne Simon (Notre Dame)
2018 4*
6
90
MLB Drew White
2017 3*
41
977
ROV Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
2017 3*
31 (ATH)
456
Clemson was without Skalski and Jones the first time around and their absences were indeed felt. Their return should help bolster the Tigers run defense. These Notre Dame linebackers are pretty good players too and are a big part of why the Irish have been so good against the run. It's pretty safe to say that both of these groups have outplayed their recruiting rankings.
Advantage: Push
Secondary:
|Position
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)
2018 5*
4 (WR)
26
SS Lannden Zanders
2019 3*
61
781
FS Nolan Turner
2016
N/A
N/A
CB Andrew Booth Jr
2019 5*
2
23
CB Nick McCloud (Notre Dame)
2016 3*
80
865
SS Shaun Crawford
2015 4*
14
112
FS Kyle Hamilton
2019 4*
5
60
CB Clarence Lewis
2020 3*
58
727
These are two really good secondary's. The backend of the Clemson defense seems to get better with each passing week and has become a strength on that side of the ball. The Notre Dame secondary has been really good all season long and their safeties are as good as they come. They are having to start Clarence Lewis, a true freshman, at one of the corner spots though. Expect the Tigers to test him early and often.
Advantage: Push
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.