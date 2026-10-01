Observations From Clemson's Mandatory Injury Report Entering Week 5

After Wednesday night, during a traditional game week, we tend to find out a lot about what the Clemson Tigers are going to look like heading into their next matchup.

That night, it’s the first time the ACC’s mandatory injury report is released. Beginning last year, the conference required teams to show one 48 hours, 24 hours and two hours before the eventual kickoff.

Here’s what we found out about Clemson’s initial injury report heading into a contest with No. 4 Miami.

Two Names Sidelined Last Week Will Play

In Clemson’s win out west against Cal, the team did it without cornerback Corian Gipson and defensive lineman Devarrick Woods.

Now, both of them are off the injury report and are ready to go for the Hurricanes.

Gipson was “banged up” heading into the Tigers’ matchup with North Carolina and did not play. Meanwhile, he was questionable throughout the week against the Golden Bears, but he ultimately decided to remain sidelined. He has five total tackles on the season thus far and will look to change that against a high-powered Miami passing attack.

Woods picked up his first start as a Tiger against North Carolina, getting banged up in that game too, but will come back after only missing one week. Woods has four total tackles thus far and a tackle for loss in the first three games he has played this season.

However, the important takeaway is that Clemson should be full strength on defense with the pieces that aren’t out for the remainder of the season.

Christopher Vizzina Remains Off

Since the second game of the season, Clemson's starter from the beginning of the season, Christopher Vizzina, has had a shoulder issue in his non-throwing arm. While he was off the injury report last week, he didn’t see snaps in the win.

Once again, he remains off the injury report, meaning he will be available to aid starter Tait Reynolds, if necessary.

The question will be how strong that shoulder feels after three weeks since the injury, but Reynolds has gotten an extended leash since his first start against North Carolina in the middle of September. If things go south, though, I’m interested to see what Chad Morris will do.

However, Clemson has another option under center, and it was the other candidate who eventually got the starting role to begin the season in 2026.

Key Offensive Lineman Remains Questionable

In the win over Cal, left guard Elyjah Thurmon went down with an injury and did not return. Throughout the week, head coach Dabo Swinney said he was “day-to-day”.

It seems like the junior will be the name this week that will be a game-time decision to be available. Clemson tends to have a player every game to be in this situation, and the guard will be the name we will be keeping an eye on for the next 48 hours.

In his place during the win, sophomore Gavin Blanchard got significant time and had a strong outing. Clemson was able to run the ball more efficiently as the game went on, and that’s when he was in at left guard instead of Thurmon.

It will be interesting to see how Clemson rotates the offensive line if Thurmon were to play on Saturday night, and what it will do with Blanchard if he starts the game on the bench.

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