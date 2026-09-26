Is Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Available to Play Against California?

With two hours to go until the Clemson Tigers kick off out west against Cal, there’s a significant omission to the ACC’s mandatory injury report, which is reported two hours before kickoff of every conference game.

It’s senior quarterback Christopher Vizzina, who was trending to be available after being listed as “probable” throughout the week. Now, he’s off Friday’s injury report, and he is available to play against the Golden Bears.

Now, it’s not going to change who the Tigers will be bringing out first in Berkeley this evening. True freshman Tait Reynolds will be making his second start of his young career, but it will be his first away start after helping the team to a win in its first ACC contest of the season against North Carolina.

However, it’s a helpful security blanket for head coach Dabo Swinney on Friday night, having the quarterback who began the year as the team’s starter.

Vizzina suffered the injury on the third drive of Clemson’s home opener against Georgia Southern, injuring his non-throwing elbow that “felt numb” throughout the contest. It eventually led to Reynolds leading the team for the remainder of the win over the Eagles, as well as picking up his first start against the Tar Heels last weekend.

While growing pains were apparent in his first-ever start, Reynolds finished with 215 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Christian Bentancur. With every drive, Clemson fans could see him generate more confidence as the game went on.

He will look to take that confidence out west, where the Arizona native is familiar with, playing a Cal team that has opened up ACC play with a win as well.

For Vizzina’s case, the senior has only recorded 102 passing yards and a passing touchdown, throwing two interceptions in two starts so far this season. If things go south with Reynolds under center, the fourth-year player will have to answer the call to help the Tigers move to 2-0 in ACC play.

He’s done it before, though, airing it out for over 300 yards and three touchdowns against SMU a season ago.

The return of Vizzina won’t see anything change immediately, but it’s a helpful addition for Swinney to have another quarterback available to play to add more competition to the Tigers’ ongoing quarterback battle. However, it’s one that Reynolds has taken and run with since he’s got his opportunity.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Golden Bears is slated for 10:30 p.m. with the game to be broadcast on ESPN.

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