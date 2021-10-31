Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Small Favorite at Louisville

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite at Louisville with a total set at 45.5 points for Saturday's is 7:30 p.m. game.

Fresh off their first covered betting spread of the year, the Clemson Tigers have again drawn respect from oddsmakers.

The Tigers opened up Sunday as a 3.5-point favorite on the road at Louisville, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ACC showdown. The point total was set at 45.5.

Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) has now begun the game week as the favorite in eight times in nine releases. The Tigers were 0-7 against the spread until a miracle cover against Florida State. Up 24-20, linebacker Barrett Carter picked up a fumble and scored a touchdown as time expired.

It was reviewed by the officials and the call stood, giving Clemson a 10-point victory. The line was 9.5.

Still, that was enough to make the Tigers a favorite on the road, where they're 1-2 straight up in conference play. The only win was at Syracuse.

Meanwhile, Louisville (4-4, 2-3) is coming off a 28-13 loss at NC State, so we'll see where bettors are leaning early in the week. The Cardinals haven't done much to demand flooding the market as they're 4-4 against the spread and they've not covered in two of their last three games. However, they are 3-1 straight up at home.

As for the series, Clemson has won all six meetings between the two teams, and the Tigers have covered in the last four.

