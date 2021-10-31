Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Small Favorite at Louisville

    Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite at Louisville with a total set at 45.5 points for Saturday's is 7:30 p.m. game.
    Fresh off their first covered betting spread of the year, the Clemson Tigers have again drawn respect from oddsmakers. 

    The Tigers opened up Sunday as a 3.5-point favorite on the road at Louisville, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ACC showdown. The point total was set at 45.5. 

    Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) has now begun the game week as the favorite in eight times in nine releases. The Tigers were 0-7 against the spread until a miracle cover against Florida State. Up 24-20, linebacker Barrett Carter picked up a fumble and scored a touchdown as time expired. 

    It was reviewed by the officials and the call stood, giving Clemson a 10-point victory. The line was 9.5. 

    Still, that was enough to make the Tigers a favorite on the road, where they're 1-2 straight up in conference play. The only win was at Syracuse. 

    Meanwhile, Louisville (4-4, 2-3) is coming off a 28-13 loss at NC State, so we'll see where bettors are leaning early in the week. The Cardinals haven't done much to demand flooding the market as they're 4-4 against the spread and they've not covered in two of their last three games. However, they are 3-1 straight up at home. 

    As for the series, Clemson has won all six meetings between the two teams, and the Tigers have covered in the last four. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

