Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Small Favorite over Georgia

In one of the most anticipated season openers in the history of Clemson football, there were no surprises when the first betting line of 2021 came out this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the summer conversation by making Dabo Swinney and the Tigers a 3-point favorite over Georgia when these two sides renew their rivalry in Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

On the surface, that feels about right. The Tigers are coming off their sixth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff, and they'll likely be a top-5 team when the initial polls are released later this summer.

While they lost stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, among three other NFL draft picks, the offense will be in good shape with new quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in control. Receiver Justyn Ross is back, along with four starters on the offensive line, so points will be produced in 2021.

Meanwhile, the defense returns plenty of talent and experience, especially up front, along with a motivated Brent Venables. The defensive coordinator is eager to put last year's struggles against Ohio State behind him.

On the other side, Georgia will likely also be a top-5 team and is loaded on offense with returning QB J.T. Daniels, who threw for over 1,200 yards and 10 TDs in four games. The running back room is as talented as any in the country, and even without star receiver George Pickens, the Bulldogs have solid pass-catchers.

The defense lost half of its starters with most of those coming in the secondary, so head coach Kirby Smart has some rebuilding to do there, which might be why the Tigers took the lead as the favorite.

DraftKings Sportsbook released a few marquee Week-1 lines shortly after FanDuel, and the Tigers opened as a 4-point favorite there.

The Tigers were an underdog in both of the two previous meetings with the Bulldogs. Georgia was favored by 1.5 points when Clemson won a 38-35 thriller in 2013, but the Bulldogs got their revenge the next season in a 45-21 victory as a 10-point favorite.

Since 2015, Clemson is 18-10 against the spread when taking on top-25 teams and 12-4 in neutral-site contests.

Other early odds (according to FanDuel Sportsbook)

Clemson (-17.5) at Pittsburgh

at Pittsburgh Florida State at Clemson (-27)

Clemson (-21.5) at Louisville

