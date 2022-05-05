Odds and Ends: Clemson's Still Favored to Win ACC Title

Last season marked the first time since 2014 that Clemson didn't win the ACC football championship, but that wasn't enough to deter oddsmakers from making the Tigers the favorite to reclaim the title in 2022.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Dabo Swinney's squad is listed at -150 to win the conference this fall, but that number is significantly different than the last couple of years and tells the tale about where Clemson and the rest of the ACC hopefuls stand.

In 2020, the Tigers were -600 to capture the league. They were -900 in 2021, but Pittsburgh, which beat Clemson during the regular season, became the first team from the Coastal Division to win the ACC title since Virginia Tech in 2010.

The Tigers, who suffered three ACC losses for the first time since 2010, didn't represent the Atlantic as Wake Forest ended up winning the division despite losing to Clemson during the season.

In 2022, oddsmakers have Miami and new head coach Mario Cristobal listed second behind Clemson at +700. Pitt is third at +1000. NC State is the first Atlantic team listed behind the Tigers at +1100 while UNC (+1200) follows.

The defending Atlantic champs are essentially longshots, despite returning its entire offense, with Demon Deacons coming in at +2000. After that, it's Florida State (+3000), Virginia (+3000), Boston College (+4000), Louisville (+6000), Virginia Tech (+8000), Georgia Tech (+12000). Syracuse (+15000) and Duke (+100000).

Clemson returns a talented and stingy defense led by one of the best defensive line groups in the country. The offense hopes health up and at receiver combined with improved play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will lead to a more productive unit than a year ago.

Oddsmakers are still banking on this being the premier team in the league, but the Tigers are far from the proverbial lock we've seen them be in the past.

