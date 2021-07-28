Odds and Ends: Updating Clemson's Summer Numbers

Clemson is still a slight favorite over the Georgia Bulldogs, juice is still super high on winning the ACC and D.J. Uiagalelei returns to sole possession of second place in Heisman odds for 2021.

The next time the calendar flips to the number 28, there will be live college for all the world to see.

There are also just five Saturdays between now and Clemson's highly-anticipated Sept. 4 opener with Georgia in Charlotte, N.C. In the latest odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs.

However, the two are very close in national title odds. Clemson is second behind Alabama (+250) at +400 to win the College Football Playoff. Georgia is +500. Could the winner of that game overtake the Crimson Tide in Week 1?

The loser, on the other hand, will see their odds plummet, which might present good value if the team falls to 0-1 runs the table the rest of the way.

Clemson was selected Monday to win the ACC by the media, which gave the Tigers 125 of the 147 first-place votes. Oddsmakers have Dabo Swinney's squad as a -900 favorite to capture its seventh consecutive league title.

In terms of regular-season wins, Clemson's total is still set at 11.5. The under carries heavy juice at -145, meaning oddsmakers think it's likelier that the Tigers drop a game than go 12-0. The over is +125.

Meanwhile, in Heisman Trophy odds, Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei has returned to sole possession of second at +1100 to win the award. He was once tied with Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's J.T. Daniels, but that SEC duo two fell back to +1200. Only Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (+800) is ahead of Uiagalelei on the Heisman odds list.