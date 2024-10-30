Off Week Sees Clemson Tigers Star Stay Put in Quarterback Power Rankings
If there is one thing that the Clemson Tigers have been known for throughout the long and storied tenure of head coach Dabo Swinney, it is the spectacular play that he draws out of his quarterbacks during their time playing under his leadership.
That has been no different for Cade Klubnik, now in his second full season in the starting role, a man who has seen drastic improvements in his game from last year to this year.
Klubnik has done a fantastic job of leading this team to victory week after week in this 2024 campaign, whether it be with his arm or with his legs.
He has quickly climbed the ranks of quarterbacks at the collegiate level with his outstanding play this season, and even with no game last Saturday, Klubnik held tight to his previous position of third in Bleacher Report's latest quarterback power rankings.
"Clemson rattled off six straight wins since their season-opening loss to Georgia," writes Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, "and Cade Klubnik has led a high-powered offensive attack that is averaging 48.5 points per game during that winning streak."
It has been nothing less than a high-powered offensive attack that Klubnik has been the focal point of, as he enters this week with 1,836 passing yards with 20 touchdowns to only three interceptions on 146 of 219 passing, and has also added 227 rushing yards and four touchdowns on only 41 attempts.
Klubnik ranks 34th in the nation in passing yards and sixth in the ACC, tied for fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns and tied for second in the ACC, and tied for 15th in the nation for fewest interceptions from quarterbacks with 100 or more pass attempts and second in the ACC.
While he has shown that he is a much more skilled passer than a runner, he does still possess the skills necessary to tuck the ball and run should the opportunity arise, making him even more of a threat to opposing defenses as they can not take their eyes off of him, even on obvious passing downs.
It has been a spectacular junior year for Klubnik under coach Swinney as they look to win out down the stretch and secure their spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoffs.
When all is said and done, it could be one that sees the star receive votes toward the Heisman trophy with what he has been able to do on the field this season.