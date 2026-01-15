Brad Brownell Has Clemson Basketball Chasing History

The 2024-25 season was Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell's best-ever season. He recorded career highs in wins, 27, and ACC wins, 18. One year ago, through 18 games, the Clemson Tigers were 14-4 and 6-1 in the ACC.

Through 18 games this season, the Clemson Tigers are 15-3 and 5-0 in the ACC.

And not only that, but if the team can hold its own against Miami and NC State at home, that record becomes even more exciting.

In last night’s win against Boston College , Nick Davidson recorded 25 points off the bench , including 21 straight in the first half. Earlier in the week, Jestin Porter recorded 26 in a win against Notre Dame.

And despite those on-court performances, this team’s success is the result of fantastic coaching.

Let’s wind the clocks back to last season one more time. Chase Hunter , Ian Schieffelin , Jaeden Zackery , Viktor Lakhin and Chauncey Wiggins . Those were the names filling the stat sheet every night. Those five players were Brad Brownell’s five highest point-per-game scorers and five highest rebounders per game.

Not one of those players is still on the roster a year later.

In one offseason, Brad Brownell has reconstructed a roster that was stripped down to its bare bones. And through 18 games, the new-look Tigers are on pace to break Brownell’s record season.

“Obviously, I'm really pleased that our record is what it is,” Bronwell said. “I think our, you know, you hope that your team is going to come together like this, right? But I would say the chances of that really happening, you know, probably are less than 50% in terms of the guys really, you know, caring about each other and sacrificing and getting along and enjoying the experience.”

Clemson has had seven different players finish games as the leading scorer this season. On any given night, any given player can get buckets for Brownell.

“But to know that we do have a lot of different options,” Brownell said. “That's why we have a good team. You know, we have a bunch of different guys.”

But the glue, as Brownell sees it, is veterans Dillon Hunter and RJ Godfrey .

“I think Dylan and R.J. again deserve a ton of credit because I just think they're such good dudes that they make people feel welcome, and they're fun and lighthearted and they know how to deal with me,” Brownell said.

Against Boston College, Hunter played 35 hard minutes of basketball and walked out of the building with nine points, five assists and seven rebounds. It’s less flashy than 21 straight points, but one play at a time, that is the type of box score that allows teams to win games.

“Like everybody talks about the next play, I don't know that every coach coaches the next play. I try to coach the next play,” Brownell said.

Now, the next play is to beat Miami and NC State at home. After that, if the Clemson plays its cards right, a lot could enter the conversation.