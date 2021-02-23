O-line Spring Preview: Clemson Front Goes to Work

Clemson's offensive line will look to replace two starters up front and rebuild its confidence this spring for 2021 after a step back last season.

If there's one position on offense that can take a big step forward for Clemson football this spring, it's the offensive line.

This group was maligned at times last year and didn't dominate, especially in the run game. The Tigers didn't protect Trevor Lawrence enough in their Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State, and Travis Etienne was too neutralized by the end of the season.

So now it's time to go to work. Clemson will look to replace two starters up front and rebuild its confidence for 2021. Here's a breakdown of the offensive line heading into Wednesday's start of spring practice:

Key departures: Jackson Carman, Cade Stewart

Key returnees: Matt Bockhorst, Jordan McFadden, Will Putnam, Walker Parks, Mitchell Mays, Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn

Early enrollees: Ryan Linthicum, Marcus Tate

Position coach: Robbie Caldwell (11th season)

Top dog: You have to look fairly deep to find one of these for this group. Had Carman returned, it would've been a no-brainer, but with his experience off to the NFL, leadership, voice and primary production falls on the shoulders of McFadden. The fourth-year junior tackle played well in 2020 but wasn't super dominant. This spring, he has to assert himself as the big man in a room full of really big dudes.

Bounce back: Putnam stepped into a starting role last year after just one season with the program and went through some growing pains. It's not easy when a lot is expected of you, and Putnam will need the spring to prove he can still be a starter. He will be pushed, and how he responds will shape what this unit looks like in the fall.

Instant impact: Big-time prospect Tristan Leigh won't be on campus until this summer, so the two early enrollees will have opportunities to showcase themselves. It's hard to play right away up front for Clemson, but don't count out Linthicum factoring into the season if he grasps things in the spring. A center from the same high school as star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Linthicum is already 6-foot-4, 280 pounds.

Rising star: When it's all said and done, Parks is going to end up being one of the real gems of the 2020 recruiting class. He had a tremendous season for a true freshman last fall, and now he's likely pegged as the replacement for Carman at left tackle. It's a critical job, but Parks might be the most talented O-lineman on this squad. This spring will test his consistency and knowledge, but big things await this young man.

Developing talent: Mays only played 61 snaps in 2020, but his recruiting profile and talent are extremely impressive. With some spots up for grabs, especially with reserve roles, this is his chance to show what he learned from a year of watching and improving his body.

Hole to fill: Stewart's decision to end his Clemson career with a season of eligibility left leaves the Tigers needing a new center. Trotter has been groomed for two seasons to be the next in line. Trotter will get the first crack at showing he can handle the consistency of snapping to D.J. Uiagalelei and being the QB of the O-line.