Ole Miss Football Commit Reflects on Recent Clemson Visit
The Clemson Tigers are active in the recruiting world, searching for ways to get back to the top. Dillon Alfred, an Ole Miss recruit, decided to attend Clemson last week and work out for the coaching staff during Dabo Swinney's high school camp.
It was the second time he had visited this year, as he had visited the campus in March during a spring practice.
Alfred reflected on his time last week at Clemson, having nothing but positive things to say.
“I mean, everything went well honestly,” Alfred told The Clemson Insider. “Went out there and balled out (Tuesday). After that, they just showed me mad love. They really want me there. Showed me around the campus and stuff. Everything went well. We had a great time.”
While the Ole Miss recruit has been committed to the school since April, players flipping commitments isn't uncommon. With the transfer portal, high school athletes often have to rethink the situation and flip from time to time.
Swinney hasn't recruited out of the transfer portal, a questionable decision that's caused some uproar from Tigers football fans in recent years. However, he's built a culture and has had success in sending players to the NFL.
“It’s the coaches there, coach Swinney and coach Grisham,” Alfred said. “And I felt the vibe there and that’s what really catches me. It’s a family environment. A place that will help you get to the next level. And I really love it there.”
Clemson hasn't given an offer to Alfred, but the Alabama native believes one is coming soon.
He's listed as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports. Clemson has one wide receiver commit in the 2025 class, three-star Carleton Preston out of Woodbridge, Virginia.
Their 2025 recruiting class is viewed as one of the best in the nation, ranking No. 5 by 247. They have seven four-star recruits, and adding another one would be a massive addition.