Ole Miss HC Pete Golding Claps Back Once Again About Tampering Situation Involving Clemson

Last week, the college football eyes were on Charlotte, North Carolina, for the ACC Kickoff. This week, it’s been in Tampa, Florida, at the SEC Media Days.

And the coaches have delivered.

One of them, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, delivered some of the strongest lines of the event. Mainly, it came from his situation in the transfer portal that involved the Clemson Tigers.

Golding was the conductor for Ole Miss’s tampering with former Clemson linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who was committed to the program for more than a week before being poached by the Rebels. When he was asked about his feelings about the situation, he was quick to, once again, shift the focus.

“We got a compliance department. They get paid to do their job. They do a really good job,” Golding said. “It's our responsibility to recruit really good players, coach them extremely hard, get them ready to win football games, so we're going continue to recruit really good players in the high school market and the portal market and continue to do it how we've done it.”

Similarly to a previous situation, when he was asked about the idea of it, he said that every team ends up doing it; it’s about who gets caught.

“Would you quit your job before interviewing for another job or being offered another job?” Golding said. “No. Nobody would. But we have a portal we can go in with a do not contact, I'm going to quit my job where I'm getting paid, and I'm going to go in saying I need a new job, which nobody can call me to interview.”

“What have we created?” he continued. “So we've created it on top of representation for these players, right, that it's their responsibility to make sure they get paid really well and they also have opportunities. So by design, it's put a lot of people in bad positions. Let's not act like recruiting in college football for the last 100 years is the most moral thing.”

There’s still been a stalemate between Clemson, Ole Miss and the NCAA regarding the situation, despite there being a case that was revealed to be opened back at the end of May. With how competitive the SEC is, especially with recruiting, Golding hits at everybody doing the same thing.

Until those guidelines are changed, things won’t.

“That's why we have a great compliance department and all those things,” he said. “No, the model obviously has been broken. I'm all for everybody being on the same playing field and doing the same things. I get it.”

The first-year head coach used a call-and-response question with the media in Tampa to help display this concept.

“We go by the rules of the program and the flow,” he said. “Like when you're on the interstate and people are flying by you, what are do you start doing?

The crowd responded with “speed up.” That’s exactly what Golding did, and the metaphorical ticket came his way.