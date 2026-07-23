Clemson Linebacker Transfer Looking Forward To Seeing Dabo Swinney, Tigers At LSU

Clemson’s Week 1 matchup against LSU away from home brings plenty of storylines into the fray. However, one involves a different situation that still has a ripple effect on the Tigers today.

It involves former Clemson linebacker T.J. Dottery. While in the Upstate, he was known as T.J. Dudley, playing for the program for a season before moving.

Dottery redshirted his freshman season, then went to Ole Miss to play under Lane Kiffin. When Kiffin left to become the head coach at LSU, he followed him there. He will now have a full-circle moment with playing the program he was once a part of.

The Montgomery, Ala., native still spoke highly of his former program, understanding that his Tigers have their hands full in Baton Rouge this September. He gave more details at SEC Media Days in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday.

“A disciplined team, especially under coach Swinney, a disciplined, well-rounded team full of talent,” he said. ‘And, of course, some of the guys that played last year, a lot of the returning guys played them last year, so they know what to look for.”

There’s more than what the numbers say with Dottery, however. He was dismissed from the program, with head coach Dabo Swinney calling it a “disappointing situation” that had him violate the rules.

Despite this, the LSU linebacker says the two still have a positive relationship and have gotten past the previous issue.

“I had a great time at Clemson,” Dottery said. “Built some great relationships with coaches and staff. I can even call Coach Swinney now. We can talk right now. He's awesome.”

Dottery was also the key domino in the tampering of Luke Ferrelli, who transferred from Cal to Clemson, then flipped to Ole Miss despite being already enrolled in classes. Late in the transfer portal window, he decided to follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge to stay with the coach who took a chance on him.

As a result, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding had to pivot, and Clemson was the unlucky team that had one of its best players in the class coveted by the SEC program.

In Kiffin’s first game as the LSU coach, it looks like the Bayou Bengals will go into his opening contest with a business-like approach. Dottery understands what his opponent will bring into the fray, and it could become an emotional game.

He denied that in Tampa on Tuesday.

“I don't think the emotions would be too high,” Dottery said. “Just another opportunity to play football.”