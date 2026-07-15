ACC Commisioner Jim Phillips Slams Tampering at ACC Kickoff Following Luke Ferrelli Situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —ACC commissioner Jim Phillips left no doubt where he stands on the recent tampering allegations in the conference.

Phillips said on Wednesday’s Commissioner’s Forum at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte that he condemns the actions by schools that have tampered with players on opposing rosters.

“The tampering is serious,” the sixth-year commissioner said. “Whether it’s in the league or nationally, those are serious things that people are looking at, and certainly have to be dealt with. What I would say is, between the College Sports Commission and the NCAA, we have to have support for them to do the work that they're capable of doing in order to hold schools, institutions, and coaches accountable.”

That accountability has been lacking in the aftermath of high-profile transfers Darian Mensah and Luke Ferrelli. Mensah quarterbacked Duke to a historic conference title (their first since 1989) last season, throwing for 34 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards. However, his entrance into the transfer portal on January 16 (one day before the portal closed) raised serious concerns about potential tampering from elsewhere. When the top 2027 draft prospect chose Miami almost immediately, the criticism was swift.

Ferrelli’s situation was similar. The former Cal linebacker and 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year committed to Clemson on January 7, but re-entered the portal and moved on to Ole Miss just two weeks later. What followed was a public dispute featuring Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and athletic director Graham Neff, with the former firing criticism at Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding.

Phillips continued his firm stance, saying that “The best way to hold people accountable is for others to bring forward those types of situations and cases and specific information about what has happened with a particular student or a particular instance. You have several impediments right now, with legal cases, people going to judges, and some conversation about clarity and some of the rules. It's allowing people to play in the margins. As we modernize college sports, we have to make sure that we are supportive and imploring the CSC and the NCAA enforcement group to do their job.

[Right now], there’s a failure to have restraint in college sports like I’ve never seen before. I can't emphasize enough: individuals who have information about tampering, you need to continue to come forward on that. And then there have to be consequences. And until there are consequences, then we’ll get similar behavior.”

Swinney and Neff have brought forth the information Phillips discussed, but the situation remains unresolved ahead of the 2026 season kicking off this fall. Time will tell if the aforementioned governing bodies have the teeth that Phillips and other commissioners desire, or if tampering will continue to grow.