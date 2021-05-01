Swinney, Grisham Give Packers Insight Into 3rd-Round Pick Amari Rodgers

Green Bay selected former Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night and Packers players, coaches and fans were immediately given a look at what kind of player they are getting from two members of the Tigers' coaching staff.

"The Packers are getting a true professional," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "He is the ultimate pro. This kid has handled himself like a pro since I met him, and I mean in every aspect of his life."

Rodgers ended his career at Clemson with 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had another 529 yards returning punts, including one he returned for a touchdown. Swinney, as well as receivers coach Tyler Grisham, know exactly what it is Rodgers is capable of bringing to the Packers organization.

Swinney: "He is incredibly committed to excellence in every area: academics, his relationships, how he deals with media, how he responds to adversity, you name it. He is the same guy every day. He has an incredible mind to him. He has an incredible mental toughness and grit, and then he is just highly skilled. He brings a ton of experience. He has played a ton of football. He has incredible special teams value. He can do a lot of things there."

"He played his first two years on the outside, he played his last two years in the slot. He is crafty. He is a technician at his position, and he is a guy that’s going to be ready day one since he can play multiple positions and is incredibly smart. Again, he is built like a running back, but he has the length of a 6-foot-3 wideout and plays long. He is a tough yards-after-the-catch guy and I think is one of those guys that, like I said, is a true pro and will be a leader from the moment he gets there.”

Grisham: “Amari Rodgers is the total package. He is what you want in a player and in a person. He’s a high-effort guy who is going to lead by example. As a player, he is going to do everything you ask and more. Very versatile — can play the slot, can play outside and you can hand the ball off to him because he has such great center of gravity, contact balance and strength. He also can also take it the distance. He has great speed, great hands. He is the ultimate competitor. I could go on and on about him, but he’s the total package.”

